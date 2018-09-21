Franklin Graham slams WSJ for fictionalizing Hell

Rev. Franklin Graham reproved a recently published column in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for portraying Hell as a fictional, manmade concept – and warned skeptics about believing the columnists’ misleading assertion.
WSJ columnist Scott G. Bruce of Fordham University argued that mankind will be better off once it dispels of what he considers the notion of Hell – which is presented as a reality in the Bible.
“In some distant, better future, the foreclosure of Hell will be an important step in the maturation of human communities,” Bruce contended in his WSJ column last Friday.
As a segue into his argument, Bruce mentioned a statement made by Pope Francis this spring reportedly rejecting the Bible’s teaching that Hell is a real place.
“Bruce cites reports that Pope Francis denied the existence of hell,” WND reported.
The controversial alleged statement opened up his op-ed.
“In March 2018, Pope Francis allegedly denied the existence of Hell and the endless suffering of the damned in a private talk with his friend Eugenio Scalfari – a left-wing journalist – who published his account of their conversation in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica,” Bruce wrote. “The response to Scalfari’s article was immediate and explosive. How could the pope deny such a fundamental teaching of the Catholic Church?”
A question that deserves an answer
The son of the late iconic evangelist, Billy Graham was quick to respond to Bruce’s column challenging the existence of Hell, a piece that leads readers to believe that the eternal place of punishment is merely a figment of man’s imagination spanning millennia.
“Hell is much more than a concept – it’s a reality,” Franklin Graham contended in a Facebook post, challenging Bruce’s take on the issue.
Turning straight to Scripture, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan’s Purse relayed the description of Hell using some of God’s own words.
“[Hell is a] blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth, [and it will] not change with the maturing of human culture – or anything else we might dream up,” Graham continued.
Devil’s advocate?
Embracing the Pope’s alleged notion of Hell as only existing in man’s mind, Bruce conceded that the New Testament clearly depicts Hell as a place of punishment for those who deny the deity of Jesus Christ … before discounting it as a burdensome idea:
“God created Hell for Satan and the rebel angels, but there was plenty of room to torture with fire and brimstone everyone who had rejected Jesus Christ as the Son of God,” he explained in his column. “By any measure, Hell is a cruel and oppressive concept: a place where sinners suffer unspeakable torments for all eternity for sins committed during their mortal lives.”
Bruce goes on to claim that the place of eternal damnation referred to as Hell in the Bible actually predates Christianity by millennia, which he says Christians borrowed from at a later time.
“[Bruce] believes it predates Christianity by thousands of years,” WND’s Bob Unruh informed.
Bruce attempted to approach the subject as a historian relaying the facts, but he provided no true foundation for his argument.
“[Early Christians composed] harrowing stories of human souls escorted by angels to witness the torture of those imprisoned in the infernal depths,” he argued. “By the Middle Ages, Hell was a cornerstone of Christian doctrine.”
The Fordham scholar then presented Hell as merely a contraption used by clergy, Bible scholars and authors to frighten people into not sinning.
“Parish priests delivered sermons about the awful torments awaiting sinners; theologians such as Thomas Aquinas argued that the blessed in Heaven rejoiced in the suffering of the damned; and Dante Aligheri composed his towering poem ‘The Inferno,’ which depicts Hell as an efficient bureaucracy shaped like a descending funnel, with Satan trapped in ice at the very bottom,” Bruce continued.
It was then asserted that even though Hell has been effectively used to steer people toward Heaven, the belief in Darwinian evolution has turned the emphasis from damnation to salvation – saying that today, Hell is just used as a fanciful allegory.
“[The fear of Hell] helped lead souls to Heaven, [but Darwinism] eroded the authority of the Bible and the tides of sentiment turned against God’s wrath in favor of His mercy [in the 19th century,” Bruce insisted. “[Hell was a metaphor for] the most extreme suffering and squalor in this world.”
The scholar from Fordham than attempted to place more doubts in readers’ minds, implying that Hell is nothing more than a useful tool to keep people from behaving badly.
“Has Hell outlived its usefulness to modern society? Probably not,” Bruce posed before answering his own question. “The doctrine still serves Christianity as it has for centuries – as a frightening deterrent to sinful behavior. We still hope that wicked people and corrupt leaders will get their just deserts in the world to come.”
As noted above, Bruce insisted that discarding the “concept” of Hell will evolve man into a superior and more independent state of being.
“In some distant, better future, the foreclosure of Hell will be an important step in the maturation of human communities that can mete out justice on their own – without supernatural aid,” he contended. “In the meantime, Hell is here to stay. Will Pope Francis evict the Devil and his minions and liberate the numberless, tortured souls clawing at the walls of their burning cells? Don’t count on it. There isn’t a hope in Hell.”
Denouncing a bad argument with Jesus’ words
When making his case for Hell as a real place – and not just an idea – Graham noted that Jesus Christ made it a point to assure His followers that the place of eternal damnation is a reality.
“Jesus spoke about it a great deal,” Graham impressed on Facebook. “Hell is a very real place that will be the eternal destination of souls who reject the forgiveness and salvation that a loving God offers us through His Son, Jesus Christ.”
And he assured that Heaven is just as real as Hell, reminding his Facebook audience that everyone on Earth will end up in eternity at one place or the other.
“Heaven is also a real place – prepared for those who put their faith and trust in Christ,” Graham reminded readers. “Now is the time when we must choose our eternal destiny – the Bible tells us ‘…now is the day of salvation’ (2 Corinthians 6:2).”
He concluded by seizing the opportunity to make people grasp the seriousness of their personal acceptance or rejection of Hell – and Heaven – as a reality.
“If you die today, are you sure of your destination?” Graham asked.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
Christ referred to hell more times than he did heaven and warned of the lake of fire and hell which was the second death. How can this Dope of a Pope on a liberal leash rope call himself a Christian and deny the very words and warnings of Christ? So much for the Catholic Apostle’s Creed which states “He descended into hell and on the third day arose from the dead” before ascending on the 3rd day into heaven. In the Pope’s world he came not to conquer death and hell, while this secular liberal Pope in disguise has a mission to destroy the concept of both and defy our reconciliation with a God of Justice. The results being that Hell is no longer a place to descend into upon death, but a living Liberal place here on earth just like their SELF-created streets of Chicago where slow death now comes through covetous taxing, or quick death comes through illegal guns held only by the confused and the criminals.
Ones relationship with GOD is entirely between them and GOD.
To know GOD is to Love GOD.
It is one’s own choice.
You don’t have to believe in gravity, but when you fall off the 7th floor, you will wish you did.
GOD is not a Liberal, GOD loves you, but he will hold each of us accountable for our own actions.
To know God IS to love God, and to love those people who carry his image of a CREATOR. Those who carry the image of the rebellious great CONSUMER (Oh how they love to call us American Consumers) are to be shunned not as equals, but as fallen from grace in equal opportunity of choice gone bad, usually followed by the following of the father of all lies and liars, ultimately followed by the second death of the spirit they claim never existed in the first place.
(Bruce goes on to claim that the place of eternal damnation referred to as Hell in the Bible actually predates Christianity by millennia…)
Of course it predates Christianity; hell is a place designed for the fallen lucifer (satan) and the angels that had conspired with him against God. Following the Judgement day those who have rejected Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior will be confined for eternity in that place of everlasting torment and suffering,… themselves having chosen to reject God’s Love, His Mercy and Deliverance through the death and Resurrection of His Son. Weeping and gnashing of teeth is the descriptive association assigned to this place of eternal torment….the prideful who insist on their own way and rejecting God’s Way, just as lucifer did through his pride-filled intent, will face the greatest horror that will be their eternal abode. There is Good News however: Throughout the Bible, from the Old Testament through the New, God has promised that He will be found of those who truly seek Him….and His Salvation is through His Son Jesus Who exclaimed: “I am the Door…”; and, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life….no man can come to the Father but by Me”.
Take heart…Redemption is indeed near: “Behold, I stand at the door (of your life) and knock; if any man(one) hears My Voice and opens the door, I will come into Him and sup with him, and he with Me”. ~Jesus~
Scott G. Bruce of Fordham University. Scott, you liberals do not want hell to exist, so you can have liberalism and the anything goes mentality of liberalism, with no consequences.
Some people are in for a rude awakening when they die.
Franklin did right.
An analogue. Based on WSJ’s “logic”, there is no wrong team to support in a sport; I’d love to see them live it, such as cheering the Flames, Bruins or Black Hawks in the Montreal Forum; or one can go even worse, cheer the visiting team when watching soccer somewhere in Latin America (the reaction there makes the Montrealers’ look quite tame — and even that is minute compared to facing eternity unprepared).
As his father had written, “one of Old Nick’s favourite things to laugh at is the idea that he planted in many people’s heads to vote that he, and hell, don’t exist”.
Welp, one thing is certain about atheists….if they are right, no one will ever know it. If they are wrong, they will know it forever.
It’s empirically provable that an atheist doesn’t exist using their own logic.
Only way they can be sure God doesn’t exist is if they happen to be God — in that case, by their own logic, they don’t exist!
It is unimaginable that this discussion is still being had. It makes no sense; it NEVER made sense. The concepts of a heaven and a hell are just that: CONCEPTS. They are used as “reward or punishment” tools to steer humans into a set of behaviors deemed “socially acceptable.” These tools are used by individuals who creep deep into the human mind and our fear or distaste for death. It gave rise to hopes of “life after death,” to the islamic crazies ideas of “72 virgins,” to reincarnation, etc. I suspect that much if not all of this nonsense is attributable to people who have witnessed ghosts. Yes, I accept the reality of ghosts, and there was nothing in the encounter that I experienced to tie them to any sort of religion. Further, the idea of a heaven and hell is emphasized in terms of belief in a deity. No heavn, no hell—- no deity.
Go. Enjoy your life. It is the only one most of us will ever have.