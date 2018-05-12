Fox News Bans Guest Analyst Who Said Torture ‘Worked’ on John McCain

A spokesperson for Fox News said they have banished the guest who said torture “worked” on Sen. John McCain, calling him a “songbird” for his five years spent a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Air Force veteran and former military analyst Thomas McInerney caused massive outrage yesterday for his interview on Fox Business Network where he bashed McCain for his opposition to Gina Haspel‘s nomination as CIA Director. McCain opposes Haspel because of her history overseeing the use of enhanced interrogation techniques, and when McInerney spoke to Charles Payne about this, he bashed the Arizona senator.

“The fact is John McCain — [torture] worked on John. That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John.’ The fact is those methods can work, and they are effective,” McInerney said.

