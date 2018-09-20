Former FBI assistant director on Kavanaugh allegations: None of this would hold up in court

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told CNN that the accusation against Brett Kavanaugh would not hold up in court.
Swecker said that the FBI had no business looking into the 36-year-old allegation. “The FBI has no independent jurisdiction to open up a standalone investigation of rape allegations or assault allegations that may have taken place 36 years ago,” Swecker said, “That is a local crime. Unless it involves a federal official or on federal land or has some federal nexus, there’s just jurisdiction to do it.”
Swecker said, “There is not much there.”
“There just can’t be any forensic evidence. I would be shocked if they brought a garment forward that might have DNA or something like that,” Swecker said, noting they could interview the alleged victim, alleged perpetrator and anyone else who might have been at the party.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at The Daily Caller.
Join the discussion
No surprise — as their first anti-Kavanaugh shenanigans fooled none (and indeed, exposed their own foolishness to the world, courtesy of BBC), they had to pull something else out of the dirty-tricks bag which would only hold up in one of Pakistan’s “blasphemy” courts!
First, what this is about is for decades women so demonizing men’s behavior that nothing they do should be viewed as innocent
Second, all so they can preserve a granted right to butcher their children in the womb, which is really demonic
Third, so we can, now, see all of Hell and it forces at work
Fourth, this is really a fight for all of our lives from those who would butcher us too
This charge against Judge Kavanaugh is nothing more than a last ditch effort to keep him from becoming a US Supreme Court Judge. FBI does not have jurisdiction over a non federal charge.Professor Ford and her lawyer knows this and they are helping Diane Feinstien to delay this conformation. Senator Grassley has given them four different avenues to make her case I believe that is more than generous. The FBI is not one of them so they must drop this request it is a dead end request. Professor Ford cannot remember the date it happened the home where it happen and how many boys were involved and the only person that has been identified has stated this did not happen at all two others named said they were not even there. Professor Ford needs to withdraw this charge and try to salvage some credibility that would further her career.
“FBI does not have jurisdiction over a non federal charge”
Even if they did, what would they investigate?
Whether Maryland has a Montgomery County which has a house with a bathroom upstairs near a country club?
Here is one thing Feinstein is not telling, she has already investigated it and she found NOTHING
However, I do believe there was an incident, and her perception of events, while understandable, is her perception, which is very much colored, or clouded by thirty-seven years of feminist indoctrination, and why she is telling her story so as to make sure that little girls (and boys) in the womb can have their brains scrambled in a late-term abortion.
Who is fighting for that little girl?
Sure as hell isn’t her
They want the FBI to investigate but there is nothing to investigate. She can’t remember anything, time, place, who took her home, how she got to the party, she did not tell anyone about it. Not to mention virtually every teen girl has been felt up by a boyfriend in her life. I too have been guilty of that but I never tried to rape anyone. Once she said a firm no I stopped but that did not mean that I did not feel her up in the process
They don’t really want an investigation. They want a smear campaign and that’s exactly what they got. They don’t mind a bit that they are burning their female ‘victim’ at the stake along with Kavanaugh. Will pussy hat women ever grow a brain?
IMO, this is all BS! There have been a few occasions in which I was in fear for my life. I remember them as vividly as if they happened yesterday. I dealt with my demons, I didn’t allow them to consume me or cause me to lash out to harm someone else. As a psychologist she should know the danger in her current course of action, it is self-destructive. She has allowed herself to forget critical elements of the incident, thereby making her whole story unbelievable. Some say she should be believed regardless; what about the accused? Why doesn’t he deserve the same latitude/courtesy? This is EXACTLY WHY we have laws! The evidentiary process is critical. SHE chose to not avail herself of the privileges entitled under the law when there may have been evidence or at least witnesses memories would not have faded out of existence. No, it has now regressed into “she said, he said.” Without something real to use as evidence, this needs to go away.