Following the Pence Rule could have saved some politicians a lot of grief

That’s Vice President Mike Pence getting the last laugh in the wake of the torrent of sexual-misconduct charges against Washington politicians, journalists and entertainment industry titans who are suddenly not so titanic.
Mr. Pence was mocked by the liberals and other wise guys last winter when The Washington Post reported, in a profile of second lady Karen Pence, that the vice president insists never to be alone with a woman not his wife. This wasn’t exactly news, since the veep had told The Hill newspaper years ago that he neither dines with a woman, nor attends events where alcohol is served, without his wife present.
“The revolting thing about Pence’s no-meals-with women rule isn’t prudishness,” tweeted Ian Millhiser, the “justice editor” of something called the ThinkProgress blog. “It’s that he’s limiting key professional opportunities to men.” Eight months later the “Pence rule” is looking less like prudishness and more like prudence. If Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, Bill O’Reilly and comedian Louis C.K. (who suffers without a surname), Sen. Al Franken and Rep. John Conyers had not been let loose without a wife, they might be happier men today.
Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of the uber-left Mother Jones magazine, asks, not so rhetorically, whether Mr. Pence would dine alone with Ivanka Trump, or KellyAnne [Conway] or whether they too, had been relegated to second-class citizenship? “How would he ever even interview a woman,” Miss Jeffrey wrote. “With a chaperone?”
This misses the point of the Pence Rule, of course, and there’s no evidence to suggest that any woman who has ever worked for Mr. Pence — the six-term congressman, the governor or the vice president — has watched her career hit a roadblock, much less a glass ceiling, as a result of the Pence Rule. Quaint though it might seem to Miss Jeffery, the biblical admonition, “lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil,” might have saved the randy worthies of stage, screen and newsroom who have come such a cropper. “Character,” J.C. Watts, the former congressman from Oklahoma, once wryly observed, “is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking.”
The disgraced and now unemployed, sexual abusers apparently operated under the opposite premise; namely, that what they were doing when nobody was looking would be wrong only if they got caught. Had any of them followed the vice president’s proscription they would still be enjoying their pelf and perks.
Before the Pence Rule was the veep’s personal-conduct policy, such a precaution was set out decades ago by the Rev. Billy Graham, the world-renowned evangelist who came to be known as “pastor to presidents.” During his long career, Mr. Graham counseled 11 of them, Democrats and Republicans, from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush. Mr. Graham, who turned 99 on Nov. 7, would not travel, meet or dine alone with a woman other than his wife, Ruth, to whom he was married for 64 years until she died in 2007.
Mockers of the Pence Rule on the feminist fringe is predicated on the false premise that it’s necessary only to prevent the otherwise uncontrollable predatory instincts of the human male. (The law of the jungle, impervious to the discipline of the human female, must take care of itself.) That’s probably true in certain Southern California zip codes, but, as Joseph Backholm of the Family Policy Institute tells our Bradford Richardson, “the world would be a much better place and much less complicated if everybody conducted themselves like Mike Pence does.” Prudery, if someone wants to call it that, has its uses.
Sounds like the kind of guy we need as our next president (after 2nd term of President Trump).
I hope it becomes TRUE!!
And to all those nay sayers that bashed Pence. GUESS he’s got the last laugh now!!
The Pence Rule is great. However, if one has high moral standards, one will be loyal to his wife or girlfriend and this nonsense that goes on, would not happen!
You are right. But it is also open for other females to cry wolf, If you are alone with them.. So best advise never do it. Have someone as a witness.
PENCE is the best example of a family, religion and a true politician fighting for the people not just for his pockets, like most of the corrupted Washington culture.
GO PENCE flex your muscle>>
I agree IR.. If you just don’t do it period, then you protect yourself FROM Those false accusations.. BETTER prevent against it even happening, than have to try and defend yourself in public and the courts, if it comes up later..
>> But it is also open for other females to cry wolf, If you are alone with them. <<
Bingo, someone gets the point.
So it takes the downfall of over a dozen pervy leftists for them to realize maybe they should have remained faithful to their wives. I suppose the vows they made at their weddings didn’t include fidelity, forsaking all others, ’til death do you part, or any of that.
Vows are like promises to us they make on national TV. Just mere suggestions to be adhered to or ignored on a whim..
Cited vows are but meaningless drivel to those who fear not God Almighty. And such are dem politicos who steadfastly support abortion and man-devised homosexual marriage. Both of which are in direct opposition to the Holy Bible…
He’s smart as he protects himself both from temptation and from those who would lie to destroy him. When I worked in an office I had a strict rule about leaving the office door just a little ajar or the shade to the glass side window open so anyone walking by could see in. When I went on business trips I never dined alone with a male coworker for both our protections. It wasn’t that I was interested in someone other than my husband but I didn’t want to give someone a chance to create scandal where none was. It is just plain smart.
Same here. I was actually laughed at, at 4 of my commands after getting there, and on day ONE telling my co-workers, that i will NEVER date a co-worker, or any one else in uniform at the entire command, so don’t bother trying to hook up (or hook me up)..
When 2 of those commands had over 80 people go to capts mast for ‘sexual harassment claims’ NO ONE was laughing at me then!
Great Rule Vice President Pence! The one thing the liberals failed to notice was that he never said he wouldn’t meet with a woman, he just wouldn’t meet with her without his wife present.
At first they ridiculed him… Now we know that he was right all along.
The Pence rule works because it’s extracted from God’s Word, the Holy Bible, where Christians are told to avoid even the appearance of evil… Further, to avoid being in the presence of a woman not one’s wife is a good way to avoid temptation and avoid gossip…
Take a cue from doctors who are never in a room alone with a patient of the opposite sex. Although I’m remembering one incident where an employee should not have been allowed to be alone with a patient of the same sex.