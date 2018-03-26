FBI: Pulse nightclub terrorist’s father was informant for 11 years

The Orlando nightclub terrorist’s dad was a secret FBI informant for more than a decade, prosecutors revealed, prompting questions about whether authorities may have missed warning signs leading up to the massacre.
The news, disclosed Saturday to lawyers representing the Pulse nightclub shooter’s wife, Noor Salman, in her own terrorism case related to the attack, also led to immediate calls by the defense for a mistrial.
“Seddique Mateen was a FBI confidential human source at various points in time between January 2005 and June 2016,” the defense lawyers, in a court document filed Sunday, quoted United States Attorney Sara Sweeney as saying in a letter.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Fox News.
So this is yet ANOTHER case where the FBI had full knowledge and PRIOR WARNING of a mass shooting about to go down, and did NOTHING to stop it? The FBI has become nothing but the minions of the DEEP STATE, creating “false flag” events to drive the Commucrats’ hysterical demands and NAKED LUST to disarm all law-abiding citizens and push their globalist agenda a little closer to completion. FIRE all the Obama minions in the FBI and DOJ, and if they STILL can’t get their house in order, SHUT DOWN the FBI. If ALL they are going to do is betray this country and its citizens while they work day and night to create “false flags” and cover up the crimes of the criminal and TREASONOUS Obama administration, then WHO NEEDS THEM!
Looks like yet again, those ‘cracks’ people keep supposedly slip through, are looking more and more like CANYONS!
How incompetent can the FBI be to have all these events happen under their noses. Or are they ALLOWING them to occur for some nefarious reason? Once, OK – incompetent; more than that is not credible.
Grossly incompetent.. That’s how incompetent they are.. BUT WHEN you see incompetence get REWARDED in most every Federal dept, rather than punished, what do you expect..
The FBI needs to be cleaned out from the top down. I know some people believe the agents are ok and it’s just the leadership. I don’t think so. I think the whole organization is corrupt.
I agree. The leadership is totally scroobbed up, but the rank and file are just as bad imo..
Geez.., Oh, I get it. Inform the FBI that a Christian group will be traveling across state lines to protest an Abortion Clinic without a permit.., Or, inform the FBI about people that are ‘pirate filming’ a first run film for resale on the ‘Black Market’. Heck, you may be rewarded financially!
Look at what the FBI became under Obama. Total conjecture on my part, but I could see the FBI willfully turning their eyes away from warning signs if it would help further some agenda.
Special agent Strzok who was in charge of terrorism for the FBI was obviously too busy sending e mails to his girlfriend trying to subvert Trump instead of monitoring so called informers right under his nose.
informers