FBI: Pulse nightclub terrorist’s father was informant for 11 years

The Orlando nightclub terrorist’s dad was a secret FBI informant for more than a decade, prosecutors revealed, prompting questions about whether authorities may have missed warning signs leading up to the massacre.

The news, disclosed Saturday to lawyers representing the Pulse nightclub shooter’s wife, Noor Salman, in her own terrorism case related to the attack, also led to immediate calls by the defense for a mistrial.

“Seddique Mateen was a FBI confidential human source at various points in time between January 2005 and June 2016,” the defense lawyers, in a court document filed Sunday, quoted United States Attorney Sara Sweeney as saying in a letter.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Fox News.

