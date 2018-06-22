Father of ‘TIME Magazine’ girl says daughter never separated from mother

The father of the Honduran girl who became the face of the family separation crisis has revealed that he still has not been in touch with his wife or daughter but was happy to learn they are safe.
Denis Javier Varela Hernandez, 32, said that he had not heard from his wife Sandra, 32, who was with his two-year-old daughter Yanela Denise, for nearly three weeks until he saw the image of them being apprehended in Texas.
Related Story: Time Magazine used this child to hit Trump.
He revealed that his wife had previously mentioned her wish to go to the United States for a ‘better future’ but did not tell him nor any of their family members that she was planning to make the trek.‘I didn’t support it. I asked her, why? Why would she want to put our little girl through that? But it was her decision at the end of the day.’
‘I never got the chance to say goodbye to my daughter and now all I can do is wait’, he said, adding that he hopes they are either granted political asylum or are sent back home.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Daily Mail
Join the discussion
Great job Washington, put all of these illegal aliens on welfare and make the American taxpayer pay for it! Idiots!
And here is what these subsidized illegals are likely to do once they put their foot on America’s soil.
They will multiply fast and push for letting more and more of their compatriots into the US. The larger their number the more will they protest the “injustice”, “discrimination”, and “white supremacy” that they allegedly are victims of in the US. Once eligible to vote, they will elect incompetent, corrupt, and ethno-centric politicians just like their compatriots did in their native countries.
If we want to further strengthen the invasive group that is hostile towards the majority of Americans and the Constitutional Republic that these Americans have built then, by all means, let’s bring more and more illegals of that sort into the US. (Which the Democrat Party is vigorously pushing for.)
But if we want preserve America for ourselves and our posterity then we need to send all the invaders and their children home ASAP. For if we don’t then the invasion is likely to overwhelm our defenses to the point that there will become unstoppable. (And that is what the Democrat Party wants.)
The policies of the progressive left separated this kid from her father. Nothing new here.
Progressives lead the way in killing children before they are even born, forever separately them from their fathers and mothers.
This is a case of barbaric tactics known under the name of “human shields”.
In medieval centuries, invading barbarians would capture relatives of the invaded and push these relatives in front of the invading troops in order to break the resolve of the invaded to defend themselves from the invasion. Many would cry “Please, do not fight back against the invasion or else you may hurt our relatives.” Of course, those who fell for that “logic of heart” lost to the invaders, who, in turn, slaughtered multitudes of the invaded after the invasion was complete.
The Democrat Party and their useful idiots are working hard to make sure that this barbarian tactics works and that we lose America to the invading hordes and their “human shields” tactics.
The deceitful hypocrisy of the so-called “mainstream” media in this context is so obvious and clear. It proves one thing: that the “mainstream” media are profoundly hostile to America and all the patriots who are trying to defend her from the invasion of aliens (modern barbarians).
If we don’t stop this invasion, the U.S. will not be recognizable within 15-20 years; it’s already bad enough. Why the libs can’t understand this is beyond me!
“He revealed that his wife had previously mentioned her wish to go to the United States for a ‘better future”
And thankfully we now have the Democrats telling them they will have their children stripped from them and they will be caged like animals
We know it is not true, but if they believe it maybe they won’t come