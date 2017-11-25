Famous Christmas Display Attacked by Government Grinch

A number of organizations in Arizona are fighting to get the lights turned back on for a famous Christmas display.
For more than 30 years, Lee Sepanek and his wife, Patricia, have been doing an extensive light display at their home in Phoenix.
“If you’ve ever seen the movie Christmas Vacation, it’s Clark Griswold times 10,” explains Jon Riches, who serves as general counsel for the Arizona-based Goldwater Institute. “It’s become a real tradition for people in Phoenix to come by and enjoy the holiday display, and people throughout the state come from all corners to see it.”
In October, city officials met with Sepanek and placed what Riches calls a series of unattainable demands on him regarding the display.
“They also told him that he was not allowed to serve hot cocoa or cookies to visitors of the display,” Riches informed. “As a result, Lee got disheartened and canceled the display for this year, although assuming that the city does the right thing here, he intends to bring Christmas back in the years to come, so long as he is not facing enforcement action from Phoenix.”
The Goldwater Institute and Rose Law Group are working on behalf of Sepanek to resolve the matter with the City of Phoenix.
“We are in the process of talking with the city to make sure that we can get everything resolved so that Lee knows he can go forward with his display without any more threats from the city,” the legal expert assured.
The Phoenix City Manager did not respond to OneNewsNow’s request for comment.
If the city just added a Christmas Display tax they obviously would approve the display. It's never really about the ideology, but always about the money. Christmas is the mass for Christ. Just how can they stop anyone's way of expressing their religious beliefs on their own private property? I believe the Constitution guarantees that right.
Mr. Sepanik describes it as his hobby, not a religious exercise. I think the problem was that the use of his property was attracting large crowds and creating difficulties in other people using theirs.
If you want it then give him money. It's an attack on cookie sales, not religion.
I would guess that the reason the city of Phoenix is making it difficult for the display to go up is that it is a way to make money! That would be the case in California. Permits for this and that can ad up to some $$$'s for the city and allows them to dictate what can be on display. Cookies and hot chocolate – this is silly. It isn't like this is the witches house in Hansel and Gretel! Again, it is the way a city can control an event that is appreciated by the citizens.
This is NOT an attack on Christmas. The city NEVER said he could not have his display up. The city had a meeting with him to discuss concerns his neighbors had about his hobby. When the city informed him that he would not be able to sell cookies and hot coco to help pay for it he had enough. The problem is over regulating cookies and hot cocoa, not Christmas.
He currently has a go fund me account set up to help fund his hobby for next year.
After reading other sources, it looks like this isn't a simple attack on Christmas but several things including neighbor concerns. Outrage over overregulating cookie sales will make it easier to ignore outrage over big issues like forcing individuals participate in activities that are against their religious beliefs.
If he's breaking a noise ordinance or any other law that pertains to everyone then the city should enforce it. They should not meet with individuals to intimidate them. Simply enforce the law in the manner prescribed by law. Do not make one law for heathens and another for Christians.
The city gave the impression that it was a pre-emptive meeting to try to resolve neighbor issues like blocked driveways. I have kids that need frequent rides to activities and friends and family that visit. I could understand irritation at the neighborhood being jammed with traffic and my driveway blocked for several hours everyday for a month. Since he is trying to raise money for the display next year, it would seem the only major issue was money.
