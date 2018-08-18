ESPN not planning to televise national anthem before ‘MNF’ games

ESPN announced Friday the network will not broadcast the national anthem prior to kick off of “Monday Night Football” games this season, according to network president Jimmy Pitaro.

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year,” Pitaro said, per Sara Fischer of Axios.com.

“Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem … again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not. We have communicated that back to the NFL. They have not asked but as courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are.

