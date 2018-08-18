ESPN not planning to televise national anthem before ‘MNF’ games

Loading posts...
ESPN announced Friday the network will not broadcast the national anthem prior to kick off of “Monday Night Football” games this season, according to network president Jimmy Pitaro.

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year,” Pitaro said, per Sara Fischer of Axios.com.

“Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem … again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not. We have communicated that back to the NFL. They have not asked but as courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Sporting News.

  1. ESPN, don’t broadcast our National Anthem, so you can kiss the rear ends of the thugs in the National Football league and so, you ESPN, can erase a part of our history, namely the National Anthem. You, ESPN, are enablers of the charlatans, in the National Football Thug League. Shame on you

  4. I agree with WardMD, I won’t be watching NFL anything.

    A bunch of spoiled overpaid idiots that shoot a finger at my flag, at the men and women who have fought and died to defend the Constitution against all enemies (foreign and DOMESTIC). The same Constitution that guarantees these ingrates the right to their little hissy fits.

    I also have the right to spend my time and money as I see fit, and that is not with the NFL.

