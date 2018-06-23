‘Drag Tots!’ and ‘Super Drags’ cartoons wooing kids

Adding more controversial programming to its lineup this year, Netflix – along with another network – has announced plans to air a new animated series about cross-dressing drag queens to introduce, desensitize or incite children to the homosexual lifestyle.

The sexual and perverted nature of Netflix’s and the World of Wonder channel’s disturbing cartoons has spurred Christian entertainment and movie critics to send out a warning to parents.

“More than ever, parents need to be on top of what their children may be watching, because the days of innocent Saturday morning cartoons is officially over – honestly, it’s been over for a while,” MovieGuide advised. “Two new shows coming this year are pushing cross-dressing lifestyles on children.”

Shows for the whole family to avoid

The World of Wonder channel is premiering one of the disturbingly perverse cartoon series on June 28, using the world’s most recognized drag queen as a voiceover for one of the characters.

“The first is Drag Tots! – a disturbing cartoon from the production company that makes Rupaul’s drag race about toddler drag queens,” MovieGuide’s Dr. Ted Baehr informed. “The cast voicing the toddlers are famous drag queens, like RuPaul himself.”

Netflix – which has already pushed the controversial envelope with its arguably suicide-glorifying 13 Reasons series and its new series paying the Obamas $50-million – is also getting into promoting alternative lifestyles to kids through its debut of Super Drags this year.

Here is how the streaming network giant is introducing the release of its new kids’ animated TV series:

You Might Like







“By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest Super Drags in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world’s glitter from the evil villains,” Netflix’s description of the TV show reads. “Get ready, because the Super Drags are going deeper than you think.”

The sexual content and graphic portrayal of body parts was in the programming is alarming – at best.

“The trailer – which Netflix released in May – shows drag queens dressing up, with superimposed shots of a characters’ breasts and buttocks,” Baehr pointed out.

Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing …

With all of the gender-bending hysteria over-sexualizing kids that is being pushed in the schools, media and entertainment industry in the name of tolerance and civil rights, the alarm is being sounded for families to closely monitor shows – even when they’re specially designated for youth.

“What should now be clear for parents is that you can’t trust a network’s children programming simply because they deem it ‘children’s programming,’” Baehr alerted families. “The filmmakers will insert whatever messaging they desire, and many parents won’t notice.”

Even Disney – the biggest name in kids’ entertainment in the world – has been in the habit of subjecting children to deviant sexual lifestyles, including a homosexual couple shown in its latest non-animated big screen version of Beauty and the Beast and in its popular animated series.

“Disney XD – a channel that numerous parents will leave on all day to distract their children – drew controversy last year for featuring a boy princess in an episode of Star vs. The Forces of Evil,” the Christian movie critic recounted. “The Disney Channel has also featured multiple LGBT stories in various children’s shows.”

Drag queens coming to a local school or library near you …

And the motivation behind exposing children to deviant sexual lifestyles is recognized as being more than tolerance or acceptance, as Baehr warns that the objective is to tear down Christian morals and inculcate kids with a new brand of sexual morality before encouraging them to explore unnatural relations.

“Parents shouldn’t have to worry about sexualized themes and agenda’s in children shows, but the reality is that they do have to worry,” the Christian entertainment guru insisted. “Whether it be Drag Queen reading sessions at schools, characters of classic literature being made lesbians, or your local city holding a LGBT Pride event, Christians should be ready to pass on biblical values and teachings to their children regarding these issues.”

In fact, libraries have been some of the most popular venues for local governments to encourage youth to explore the world of drag queens.

“Last year, the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, California – a public facility – presented to children in its young readers program a huge array of diversity and ‘inclusion’ programs, including a visit by a drag queen named Xochi Mochi,” WND reported. “Mochi’s visit took place during the “Drag Queen Story Hour” – a collaboration between the Long Beach Public Library, the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, the Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network and the LGBTQ nonprofit Imperial Court of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Public Library’s calendar.”

Many might not too surprised of such a program turning up in deep-blue California, but such programs are also popping up in the nation’s interior, including Minnesota, where the Saint Paul Public Library (SPPL) announced its new summer series this month on cross-dressing called “Drag Story Hours,” which invites children and adults alike to attend.

LGBTQ activist Chad Kampe organizes queer-friendly events in Minnesota is has actively promoted the drag queen series with the library.

“Drag pushes people to break boundaries and explore creativity,” Kampe expressed, according to Intellectual Takeout. “At a very young age, we are taught to embrace our differences. Drag not only provides an opportunity to embrace who we are, it allows for us to broadcast and share who we are with the world.”

SPPL officials announced in a press release that the three gender-bending events in June and July are being livestreamed on Facebook and feature songs, story reading and two drag queen performers who will “strut their stuff for an over-the-top story hour.”

Sexually deviant lifestyles are hitting children with such frequency today as part of the government’s social justice campaign, which portrays so-called “transgenderism” as a civil rights issue – as if the decision to identify oneself as a different gender is the same as being an ethnic minority.

“The series is part of an inclusivity campaign called “We Belong Together” – a 2017 initiative that SPPL officials said was a response to the Trump administration’s so-called ‘Travel Ban,’” Intellectual Takeout’s Jon Miltimore explained.

Children visiting public libraries and attending public schools have been easy prey for such sexual indoctrination programs.

“Using public infrastructure as a vehicle to advance social justice morality is not new in Minnesota,” Miltimore stressed. ”In 2017, one of the state’s top school districts made national news after it was revealed officials had initiated a ‘sweeping initiative that reordered the district’s mission from academic excellence for all students to ‘racial equity.’”

The public library has worked hand-in-hand with “We Belong Together” to facilitate its events, and visiting the movement’s website shows that it puts a heavy emphasis on the drag culture. It provides visitors with a recommended reading list that exposes children to sexually deviant lifestyles, which has made many parents in Minnesota wary that local governments have launched a campaign that is essentially indoctrinating kids to embrace unbiblical sexuality.

“This agenda is just coming on so strong,” a Minnesota stay-at-home mom told Intellectual Takeout. “A very sad day has arrived when we are handing our children over with their innocence and their pure minds and filling them with such confusion.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]