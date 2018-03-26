Do these protesters know what an ‘assault’ weapon is? You get one guess.

So the March for Our Lives is now in the books, and we are done with the media buildup, inflated attendance numbers, and endless speeches. President Trump brought people together shortly after the Parkland, FL shooting to talk about school safety, but the left has highjacked that topic and replaced it with gun control. They want to ban so-called “assault” weapons, but when protesters were asked to define or describe an “assault” weapon, the responses were eye opening.
First, I don’t think it would be fair to comment on other people’s answers without answering the question myself. So, let’s pretend I was being interviewed by Tucker Carlson or someone similar who actually has a clue as to what’s going on in the world. Tucker asks, “So, Bobby, what is an assault weapon.”
Me: “Well, Tucker, I’m glad you asked such an important question. You see… an assault weapon is… hmmmm…. Well, you know, it’s…. errr…. Well, I really don’t know what an assault weapon is. The left has now adopted the phrase “weapon of war,” and the protesting kids are using that on their websites and propaganda, but the AR-15 is not a weapon of war. The military uses rifles with three-round bursts and automatic mode, so the AR-15 would not classify as a “weapon of war.”
“There are wooden rifles that are semi-automatic, have the same exit velocity, deliver rounds through a magazine, just like an AR-15, so I guess that’s not what makes it an “assault” weapon either. That means that my only real answer is that it is something that looks scary and something that the left wants to ban. If the left calls it an assault weapon, then it must be an assault weapon.”
Ok, there. I tried. I did my best. I don’t know what an “assault” weapon is except that it is a made-up term by the left which is used to methodically chip away at our rights.
But let’s see what some of the “informed” marchers had to say. Here’s a great report by the folks at Campus Reform.
Every single march attendee that we spoke with made it clear: they want to ban assault weapons.
When asked if they knew what an assault weapon was, they were a little less clear.
“Um, I mean no. But ‘assault weapon,’ does that sound safe to you?” said one attendee.
“It’s an arm…like a gun for instance that you can buy at a shop pretty easily, that can like cause more deaths than one I guess,” added another.
Check out the on-the-street video from the actual march.
How do you like those answers? Here’s another video from another march held on Saturday. This one actually has a few people who know what’s going on…
How can we have a debate when the left simply makes up terms and argues for banning something they can’t even define? The Second Amendment was not made for hunting. It wasn’t made for sport shooting. It was made for defense… both from others and from the government.
The worst part of all of this is that these students are being used as pawns by the left in order to advance an agenda. If we want to really address school safety, then we need to look at what’s changed in our culture. The AR-15 has been around for 50 years. It hasn’t changed. People have changed.
More people are killed by knives than rifles. If a single rifle is banned, then what about the mass shootings from pistols? What about a psycho making a bomb? Schools can be made safer, there’s no doubt. When people are go to a concert or sporting event, bags are searched, metal detectors are in place, and guards keep people safe. It’s worth it for a rock concert, but not for a school?
In the meantime, these leftwing puppets will continue to call for a ban on “assault” weapons, and you can bet CNN will have ask them what that actually means.
These Children are being through well for a society of followers not leaders.
They have no idea that the arms covered by 2nd Amendment at the time it was ratified were all military-grade weapons (the weapons of war, if you will).
There should be a law against teachers politically indoctrinating their underage students just like there is a law against using underage actors in porn movies. The former is even more psychologically damaging for the youngsters than the latter.
Weapons of war? That is exactly what the Second Amendment is about. The citizens of the United States are meant to be armed with these weapons, hence the mentioning of militias in it. There was no standing army in the country at the time of our founding, and the citizens were to provide their own weapons necessary to defend our country. The Second Amendment does not limit what weapons can be privately owned, and that is what the left has been chipping away at for the last 100 plus years.
An assault weapon is easy to define. It is any object that can be used to assault another, such as a rock or stick for example. On the other hand, an assault rifle is military jagon used to describe the current rifle general used by most war fighters. At the time of our founding that would have been muskets. Today in the US that would be the M-16 automatic rifle, which has been in use since Viet Nam.
With all of that said, per the Second Amendment as intended, the citizens of our country are not only permitted to own these weapons; they are required to do so to defend the country against all foes, foreign and domestic.
We can only remain a free people as long as we protect and exercise this right.
BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!
How much lethal power should one citizen be able to control?
Exactly as much as a single cop can.
Legally the definition of an assault weapon is one that has MULTIPLE fire selection capability (not just semi-automatic, but semi, burst and full auto) and is belt fed..
SO ANY WEAPON with just a magazine (AR’s, all NON-revolver pistols, many hunting rifles) DO NOT count as assault weapons…
An assault weapon is anything a liberal tries to beat you over the head with so that you are forced to take their point of view, whether you like it or not because they got the government to point a gun at your head so you comply
And then they tell us they don’t like guns, guess it all depends on who they get to point them at
Well, that was a total waste of time for me, listening to these uneducated rally rebels. I guess that’s a few minutes of my life that I will not be able to get back. Go back to class and learn before you open up your mouths.
The classroom is the problem. Schools indoctrinate these kids with this progressive trash.
You will note that the depth of their knowledge, doesn’t go past a few slogans. Their arguments are not based on any sound principles.
In high school, U.S. History starts AFTER the civil war. There is no discussion (let alone memorization) of any portion of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, the Federalist Papers or the Gettysburg Address.
So true GGR.. ITS in the classroom, sorry i mean indoctrination centers, WHERE THESE morons are learning these catch-words…
I would rather that those videos were shown far and wide. It is amazing how almost all of those people were willing, no eager, to share how totally ignorant of the topic they are, as well as their spoon fed liberal claptrap “positions”
Let ’em show the world how really ignorant they are.
Of course they don’t know what an “assault weapon” is, nor do the demented anti-Second Amendment Democrats and statists, the MSM news readers and commentators, and just about every leftist. Assault weapons are illegal. That does not mean that criminals, the mentally unsound, and Muslim terrorists cannot purchase them and wreck havoc among law abiding citizens who don’t own one!
Rifles are used about as much in crimes as are hands, feet, and fists. Handguns are used much more often. Bombs are used. Bombs are illegal, but they are used anyway and that does not deter those who make them and use them.
Sane people need to take control over this discussion and quit punishing law abiding citizens every time a criminal, mentally unsound, or Muslim terrorist uses something to kill people.
And no matter HOW MANY TIMES you point out to these brainless dolts, that FIREARMS don’t kill anywhere near as many people each year as does drinking and driving or texting and driving does, or that 95+% of all gun deaths are from PISTOLS, not ‘assault rifles’, they just WON’T EVER GET IT…
I mean, these guys are ranked about 12th or 18th in the world. What makes it difficult for them is to try to explain it to people who were ranked 1st in the world. Times have changed (as has education).
IMO its cause the schools spend more time focusing on PC stupidity, libtard SJW indoctrination etc, that we HAVE dropped so far down on that ‘education list’..
You can see these same people marching in Wash DC every weekend. Same people, different signs. All bought and paid for by George Soros and the communist movement. Meanwhile, membership in the NRA is expanding at a record pace and we will see at election time just how little this bovine scatology really means.
More people are killed with empty hands (i.e. no weapon other than what the assailant was born with) than with rifles every year. In fact, usually twice as many are killed with empty hands than with rifles.
My father, brother, and one sister were in the military. I had a West Point appointment but decided not to go. I grew up around guns and am in my 50s. I never once heard the term “assault rifle” until the late 1980s. The AK and AR had already been around for a few decades by then. “Assault rifle” is just a propaganda term meant to demonize weapons that “look” like military rifles but are not fundamentally any different from any other semi-auto sporting rifle.
Lately, the Left claims that the AR15 uses a powerful cartridge, which is a total croc of bull. The .223 Rem/5.56×45 NATO is used by civilians for little varmints, like squirrels. In most states, the .223 Rem isn’t legal to take deer or larger because it is thought not to kill or kill humanely such game.
The Left can’t make honest arguments that are convincing. That is why they resort to distortions and propaganda. If they could make convincing arguments using the truth, they would do so (why lie or use propaganda when you don’t need to in order to win the argument?). But the truth does not support their arguments, therefore they do resort to distortions/lies/propaganda.
And as i’ve already shown (via a link from last week) 10 TIMES as many people EACH YEAR are killed by texting on cell phones, than ALL THOSE who have been killed by “AR’s in the past 15 years combined..
They should have called this “March for Left Wing Lies” !!!
Or March for Gun Control.
Any calls for “gun control” de facto place guns that we may use to defend our lives, liberty, and property, in the same category as pests and diseases, as the phrases “pest control” and “disease control” clearly indicate. This is particularly of concern under the circumstances of almost complete absence of calls for gang control, violence control, and dangerous individuals’ control.
NNa.. “March of the stupids!”
Answer, it’s not an AR-15
http://tulprpc.org/attachments/File/Army_Gives_Definition_Of_Assault_Rifle.pdf
Despite enjoying shooting etc, I too had to define “assault rifle”, so I went to the military for a clear definition.
In a strict definition, a firearm must have at least the following characteristics to be considered an assault rifle:
1. It must be capable of selective fire.
2. It must have an intermediate-power cartridge: more power than a pistol but less than a standard rifle or battle rifle, such as the 7.92×33mm Kurz, the 7.62x39mm and the 5.56x45mm NATO.
3 . Its ammunition must be supplied from a detachable box magazine.[5]
4 . It must have an effective range of at least 300 metres (330 yards).
Rifles that meet most of these criteria, but not all, are technically not assault rifles, despite frequently being called such.
This means, in spite of the AR in an AR-15 standing for ‘assault rifle’, it really isn’t. Weapons that are capable of changing their rate of fire are automatic weapons, which have been illegal for civilians to own since the 1930s.
These leftists need to get educated before opening their pie-holes!
Just a little more research for you.
The AR in “AR-15” rifle stands for ArmaLite rifle, after the company that developed it in the 1950s. “AR” does NOT stand for “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle.”
Exactly. AR in the AR-15 is a MANUFACTURER name. Much like a H&K MP5 is standing for Heckler and Koch, Machine Pistol 5..
Pretty good job until the beginning of the penultimate paragraph, “the AR in an AR-15 standing for ‘assault rifle’”. It doesn’t.
An Armalite rifle is one of a series of rifles made by the ArmaLite company, or more generally a rifle based on one of their designs, such as the ArmaLite AR-15 rifle. Eugene Stoner, Jacques Michault, Melvin Johnson, Robert Fremont and Jim Sullivan are some of the designers credited with their development.[1] In the United States, these rifles are generally known by their model numbers. The AR before the model number stands for ‘ArmaLite Rifle.'”
“….more power than a pistol but less than a standard rifle or battle rifle….” Not so sure about that qualifier. The M16 is pretty much the “standard rifle or battle rifle” for nearly all branches of our military today. A funny thing happened on the way to the rifle farm, however; you are right that the ill-advised, ill-informed, firearm ignorant, gun control whackadoodledoos know NOT that the 5.56 Nato round is of “intermediate power!” The thing is not even legal in most states to hunt deer sized game. Check out that recent church shooter, shot once in the stomach, and once in the leg by that “Assault Weapon,” and still got in his truck and a 95 mph chase ensued, whereupon the whack offed himself with a bullet into his empty bean pot from his handgun – unfortunate that that shot was not his first!!
I consider an assault weapon to be s0mething the M-16: with a selector to switch to full auto. The AR-15 is nothing more than a run-of-the-mill semiautomatic rifle. How badass if looks is irrelevant.
BUT That’s the thing. To whiney brat liberals, that it DOES look ‘badass’ is why they want it banned.. “its too scary looking!”
There should be a law against teachers politically indoctrinating their underage students or using them as political pawns, just like there is a law against using underage actors in porn movies. The former is even more psychologically damaging for the youngsters than the latter.
I am sure such a law can easily pass as soon as we build a wall of separation between the Liberals and the U.S. Congress.
Those “coaches” of middle school football players, still with a job, after “coaching” their children to “take a knee” should have been fired. Personally, they would have been gone, or my kid’s school address would have changed!
“…and you can bet CNN “will have ask them” what that actually means.”
What does THAT mean?
It was a March for Gun Control, masquerading as a March for Our Lives.
Any calls for “gun control” de facto place guns that we may use to defend our lives, liberty, and property, in the same category as pests and diseases, as the phrases “pest control” and “disease control” clearly indicate. This is particularly of concern under the circumstances of almost complete absence of calls for gang control, violence control, and dangerous individuals’ control.
Most of these “useful idiot” lemming tools don’t know anything, nor do they vote or pay taxes and haven’t served in the military so their spewing the agitprop with which they’ve been indoctrinated is no more than the rattling of a stick in a swill bucket.
“Swill bucket?” A possible “assault weapon?”
How many individuals in these picture look like high school students? How many of the placards being carried were “organic” and how many were printed-up and handed out by outside groups for these idiots to carry around, so that they looked like they know they’re at an anti-2nd Amendment rally and not protesting to “save-the-whales?”
“Assault Weapon” Hmm, let me suggest the common flavor enhancing utensil, the “butter knife.” Has to be also a “weapon of mass killings,” a.k.a. mass destruction. Why, you might well ask? I watched Jason Statham slay five (5) tough guys with one in a movie last night, no gun required! Uh, retract a portion of that, he did force one bad dude to shoot his pard with the bad guy holding his own gun. Maybe you can say “I didn’t shoot the guy, his buddy did?” To actually answer the question, what is an assault weapon, it has to be pretty much ANYTHING used to “assault someone!” I am sure Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend would say, were they able, that the KNIFE used to kill them was an “ASSAULT WEAPON.”
PARENTS!!!!!! CONTROL your spoiled, ignorant, brain-dead, foul-mouthed, commie indoctrinated CHILDREN IF you’re capable. And while you have their attention TEACH them something, anything because we’re not allowing the brilliant Tide pod eaters to demolish the 2nd amendment. It will take a serious revolution to attain their leftist goals and I say bring it ON because they are in for a VERY rude awakening.
How about we pass this law: “The security detail assigned to a politician will not be allowed to carry or use any weapon which is not available to any other average American who is legally qualified to purchase a firearm.”
Then watch the politicians whine that their security shouldn’t be subject to such restrictions…. because, you see…. they’re “more important” than the average citizen.