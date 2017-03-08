Did GOP do it right or offer ‘ObamaCare Lite?’

After promising voters that a plan is coming, House Republicans face an uphill battle with their bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
While Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and others say The American Health Care Act keeps the GOP’s promise to do away with the Affordable Care Act, it also provides a stable transition to a patient-centered system that involves lower costs, more choices, and greater control over your healthcare.
“One of the challenges for this bill is it’s stuck a little bit in the middle,” observes Oren Cass of The Manhattan Institute, “in between ObamaCare and true conservative healthcare reform.”
An expansion of Medicaid
One of the best parts of the bill, he says, is how it addresses Medicaid, moving it away from an “open-ended entitlement” that rewards states for spending money.
“And shifts it to what’s called a ‘per capita system’ that says the federal government is going to help you with a fixed amount of money for every person you have on Medicaid,” Cass explains.
Robert Romano of Americans for Limited Government calls the legislation a partial repeal that falls short in some areas, including Medicaid.
“It keeps Medicaid expansion in place,” he says. “It only phases it out in 2020 and even then states that have expanded Medicaid, the current beneficiaries will get to keep their federal matching funds, provided that the person doesn’t switch insurance.”
Romano predicts that will create a rush to enroll people into Medicaid, which encourages its expansion.
“Whereas the bill that repealed Obamacare last year,” he recalls, “did away with Medicaid expansion in all its forms.”
Two visions of ‘healthcare reform’
When conservatives talk about health care reform, Cass says they’re really focused most of the time on actually making the health care system better.
“Meaning,” he says, “let’s actually make sure that we have enough doctors and hospitals in place that they are working efficiently, that costs are as low as they can be.”
If we do that and give people the choice of insurance products, Cass thinks the system will work better and people will be able to able to get the care that they need.
“The ObamaCare approach is the other extreme,” he says, “which is to say, Let’s have the government regulate every aspect of this. Let’s have the government tell hospitals and doctors how to do their work, what things should cost.”
“What we have here,” he says, “is kind of a hybrid that’s trying to keep all the promises of ObamaCare, things like pre-existing conditions, for keeping people on your insurance for defining what insurance should look like, and when you do that it’s hard to get the market working well and get costs down.”
The plan from House Republicans does create a new catastrophic-only plan, but Romano says that too is going to be subsidized. He questions whether people of certain income levels would still be able to qualify.
That, says Romano, is overlooked in the new House plan because they don’t go after the insurance regulations.
“If you were to get around Senate rules and overcome them, you could get full repeal of ObamaCare and that would include getting rid of the insurance regulations, something that is not addressed here,” he complains.
‘ObamaCare Lite’ from GOP?
It is for these and other reasons that people and organizations are referring to The American Health Care Act as “Obamacare Lite.”
Devon Herrick of the National Center for Policy Analysis says it reminds him of the film “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”
“It is an improvement,” stresses Herrick. “There is no mandate so you don’t have to have coverage, but unfortunately there are some provisions that are a little bit worrisome that I believe would not really lower the price of insurance.”
For example, Herrick tells OneNewsNow the ban on any kind of rating for pre-existing conditions stays put.
“The proposal would allow insurers to charge up to 30 percent more for those that don’t maintain coverage and then get sick and suddenly want to join the risk pool,” he adds. “That’s a good idea, to have incentives, but I don’t think it just quite goes far enough.”
To put things another way, Herrick says the Act is more or less a repeal of the things Republicans think will cause less of a furor.
“The states that expanded Medicaid would still get the same deal, for the most part, whereas states that didn’t expand Medicaid would get a per capita block grant,” he continues. “So, yeah, it’s an improvement but it doesn’t go quite far enough.”
The RINO’s have never been true conservatives, which is obvious to all of us Conservatives on this site.
They are doing a great disservice to themselves and the administration by calling it “Obamacare Lite.” The ACA was so far reaching, it is not surprising that there is some stuff that the new bill would keep. In truth, the insurance companies did need to be reigned in. Things like lifetime maximums, and kicking people off their insurance for “pre-existing conditions” when they actually used their insurance to try illnesses that were not truly pre-existing–these are just some of the slimy tactics that health insurers would use to be able to take money from people and get away with not paying for legitimate claims. What we mostly need to remove is the government mandate and the “tax” for not having insurance.
“In truth, the insurance companies did need to be reigned in. Things like lifetime maximums, and kicking people off their insurance for “pre-existing conditions”
That has never made sense to me
How is it possible to take someone’s money, not up hold your end of the bargain and not have all your customers flock to the competition who will keep their word
How is that possible?
Oh right, government prevented competition
Once again job security for government, create a problem then claim to be the only one who can fix it
Why even abolish Obamacare just stop funding it, better yet, just balance the budget and get rid of 25% no one is paying for in the first place
Hey! Boys of the party in power, we threw out Mrs. Clinton and her id and ilk in the House and Senate and put Trump in to stop this. Didn’t you learn anything? We will change more the next election and get people in who will freaking listen! America calls out to you to “get a pair” and do what needs to be done. DUMP OBAMACARE. NO FIXES! START FROM SCRATCH. The only people who like it aren’t paying for it.
The ACA needs to be repealed; period. We don’t need any type of rinocare to replace it.
Just repeal Obamacare period.
Open up all states to all insurance companies that want to do business there and probably the most important would be tort reform. This will probably be the hardest to sell to congress as the majority of that bunch are lawyers and would be hard pressed to go against the grain of their peers. If they would do these things the law of ‘supply and demand’ will kick in and costs would drop like a rock!
In answer to the article’s question. NO THEY DIDN’t do right in putting up trump-care like this. JUST FRIKKEN REPEAL onama care and be done with it LET health care orgs do business cross country. Make it illegal to stop insurance on someone for pre’existing conditions, but do NOT tell them “they must keep adults on their parents plans till 26…
I cannot remember their being given any mandate in elections to “replace” obamacare. They have every since obamacare became law been told to “repeal” it ! These RINOs are nothing less than democrats/communist who refuse to have any faith in the free market. If govt. would get completely out of healthcare perhaps then people would be able to afford to go to the doctor ! Every since the great communist LBJ created his “great society” with medicare/medicaid the price of anything regarding healthcare has done nothing but increase in cost. All they really need to do is destroy the monster individual mandate and legalize the purchase of healthcare across state lines. If the cowardly idiots would do that obamacare would effectively die.
“Every since the great communist LBJ created his “great society” with medicare/medicaid the price of anything regarding healthcare has done nothing but increase in cost.”
Exactly
And as they took our wealth to feed it, it has also taken our and the nations health
Was in the supermarket, not just the other day, but on repeat occasions and not only was the place filled with grossly obese individuals but many in motorized shopping carts and some others had oxygen bottles
Could not help think it was every third person saw, but know it cannot be that high but could not help think these people are so dependent upon this system the slightest disruption will kill them all
They don’t need more government making them sick, they need their health back, if they are going to live
And if you note. The more on welfare/ebt, the easier to get EBT, the FATTER our society has become..
Is the Federal government healthy?
Is it not the sick making everyone else sick?
Uncle Sam is not even on life support but laying in a ditch by the side of the road with his carotid artery pumping out red ink, so much so that for every beat of his heart he is pumping a quarter of it out on to the ground
If you like your nation you can keep it too, but there is not much time left, and it is going to take a major effort, no more band-aids
One thing to keep in mind, every doctor knows, the body is fully capable of healing itself if they do no harm.
Focus on health and stop rewarding people for being sick
Of the $2.76 trillion dollar expenditures for sickcare 60% is diet related
Why?
Agriculture subsidies which produce so much of a few grains they need to break them down into slime to make frankenfoods
70% of the nation is on a prescription drug
Why?
After eating the frankenfood you have to take a pill to fix the problem it caused, but only pills which are FDA approved but has excluded any which could be better, then sold in a closed market because of patent protection, all from funds collected by putting a gun to the head of the American people to pay for the Federal government making everyone sick, so a few politicians keep their jobs feeding the money to agribusiness and big pharma
If one is really concerned about putting the American people first
Let us be HEALTHY AGAIN
And if you note, damn near ALL pills we see on the market these days have a laundry list of side effects that is making you WORSE than what they are supposed to alleviate (NOT cure, just put on hold or allow you to operate better).. Combine that with HOW MANY tv ads do we see each night, for “If you or a loved one took XYZ drug and suffered from it, call us and we will sue”??
It’s almost like the FDA rubber stamps anything coming across their desk.
The American Health Care Act is turning into a real disaster. Republicans need to get their act together.
It was approved by Ryan — enough evidence that it is h0hellth-lite — who doesn’t understand that h0hellth is the case for using its own foist-logic to demolish (remember Pelosi’s “we have to pass it to see what’s in it”? Well, same logic can be used — “we need to demolish it, as it was a horrid foist”).
I did not see any provision to increase competition between insurance companies. IMO that is mandatory. Nothing will lower premiums unless there is more competition.
As a society we must provide charity SO LONG AS fraud and waste are eliminated as much as reasonably possible. Children should receive vaccinations. Adults should receive screenings. Prenatal care and other preventative care should be available even if you cannot afford health insurance. The problem is this should not be accomplished via health insurance. Insurance is not the same thing as care. Per capita Medicaid seems like a reasonable solution for those who cannot afford basic health care. basic health care should be the goal NOT equal health care. We are capitalists not socialists.
Group policies should be eliminated.
If an employer wants to provide a benefit they can give their employee cash to pay for an individual policy.
I should be able to purchase insurance that does not cover post conception birth prevention.
The Republicans need to go back to the drawing board. Repeal means repeal not dance around claiming change. Where is the open market across state lines? Where is the attempt to lower costs of both insurance and actual care. Where is the incentive for doctors and hospitals to begin treating patients again. Fake news is followed by fake reform.
Another betrayal by Ryan and his RINO brotherhood of eunuch fraudsters. This travesty says, in the first paragraph, that it is an AMENDMENT to ACA. It is, just as we feared and expected from these gutless and faithless hypocrites, a rearrangement of the deck chairs on the Titanic.
The Federal government should get out of the health care business altogether. We did fine before they started meddling with the best system in the world. The only thing that really needed to be fixed was to get the govt OUT of the business, i.e., stop mandating what had to be covered, stop limiting purchases to in-state companies, stop shoring up failing insurers, and so on. Furthermore, the majority of the population never wanted Obamacare in the first place. So the only way to “fix” Governmentcare is to get rid of it, period.
People, I think we’re doomed. It doesn’t matter whom we vote for; the State has its claws in and won’t let go.
REPEAL IT IN ITS ENTIRETY. Then add to the next budget resolution the following “cost saving measures for the Federal Government”: Eliminate the insurance packages provided for congress & all federal employees at the end of 2017. Give them a salary kick in the exact amount we taxpayers are spending on their insurance and let them go out to find their own insurance. Any insurance company can sell any of their products in any state whose Insurance Commissioner deems the company financially compliant with that state’s laws & regulations. Allow any For-Profit or Non-Profit with 10 or more members to shop for their members’ insurance the way employers do now. Place a flat cap on the malpractice awards as follows $5,000,000 for actual documentable loss incurred by the injured or their heirs [inclusive of a long term care annuity type package] and $500,000 maximum for pain & suffering or other “loss of companionship” stuff. This would put values on human life, I know, but that is done in courts by juries every day. Hard limits would eliminate much of the “unknown” and the insurance companies could use reliable actuarial data to set market based rate structures.