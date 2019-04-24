Democrats Gone Wild! Banning skyscrapers? Boston bomber gets to vote? Free college for all?

Liberals are going absolutely nuts. From banning skyscrapers to letting the Boston Marathon bomber vote to saying you don’t have to pay back your student loans, the Democrats have gone off the deep end. Also, San Francisco has become the public poop capital of the world, and we have the map to prove it. Plus, the latest on Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal. All that and more on today’s show!

Check out these crazy proposals! The mayor of New York City wants to ban glass and steel structures. Yes, that’s right. Just think about that one for a minute. Of course, that’s not all. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was campaigning with drag queens at a recent stop in Iowa. Will all the candidates be doing that?

Also, San Francisco is knee deep in poop, and it’s getting worse. Plus, the college admissions scandal keeps getting more interesting as those who tried to cheat the system are seeing the system bite back in a BIG way. Check out today’s show for all the details.

