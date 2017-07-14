Democrats claim ‘treason,’ but the law says otherwise

If you haven’t heard about this by now, you’ve been living under a rock. Let me break it down for you.

Last summer, Donald Trump Jr. took a meeting with someone who claimed to have information on his father’s then opponent, Hillary Clinton. Nothing came from the meeting, it ended shortly later and there was no follow-up. President Trump only recently learned of the meeting.

After this story came out, former vice presidential candidate Sen. Time Kaine and others were quick to argue that this could potentially be a treason case due to the fact that the woman who met with Donald Trump Jr. may have ties to the Russian government.

Sen. Kaine and others may have gone to law school, but their political prejudices have clearly become quick to cloud their rational legal judgments.

Let’s take a deeper look at treason, which a very serious and rare offense, and why Donald Trump Jr. cannot and will not be charged with this federal offense.

Treason is the only crime listed in the United States Constitution and can carry a penalty as serious as death. The last time someone in the United States was convicted of treason was over 50 years ago and only a handful of people in the history of our nation have ever been charged.

Now, let’s look at the full text of the treason statute, which is found in 18 U.S.C. § 2381.

“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Look directly at what the law requires for someone’s actions to rise to the level of treason.

1- One must owe allegiance to the United States AND

2- Levy war against the United States OR

3- Adhere to enemies of the United States, giving them aid or comfort within the United States or elsewhere

Donald Trump Jr. did not levy war against the United States. He did not give aid or comfort within the United States or elsewhere to our countries enemies. There is absolutely no rational basis to claim that he committed treason against the United States of America, but Sen. Kaine and others continue to rattle off their baseless claims.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), “This is moving into perjury, false statements and even into potentially treason.”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), “If this isn’t treasonous, I’m not sure what is.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), “Trump Jr. was willing to betray US to cheat for his Dad’s campaign.”

It’s time for the hysteria to stop. Democrats can keep claiming treason, but the law will continue to say otherwise.

