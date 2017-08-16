Confederate statues today, book burnings tomorrow

A crowd of ignorant protesters pulled down a bronze Confederate statue that stood before a county government building in Durham, North Carolina — the angry national backlash to the Charlottesville brouhaha over the Robert E. Lee monument.
This is not how civil societies operate. And yet this is what the left has brought, and now cheers.
What’s next — burning books with offensive content?
Burning books written by those who used to own slaves? At the very least, museums will have to go.
The problem with revising history based on a standard of “feeling offensive” — as this anti-Confederate craze is rooted — is that someone, somewhere will always take offense at something.
For instance, once upon a time in America, women couldn’t vote for the president of this country. Neither could non-property owners, for the most part, or Indians, in addition to blacks. That’s offensive. Shall we tear down American flags — destroy copies of the Constitution — in symbolic protest of the bondage and discrimination to which these so-deemed second-class members of society were subjected? Or should we just go for the big score and burn down the Rotunda of the National Archives Building, where the Constitution and Declaration of Independence are stored?
What’s more, women ought to feel particularly slighted by the fact that blacks were given the constitutional right to vote decades before they were. Just ask Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested a couple years after the 14th and 15th amendments were passed, all for the crime of trying to vote. Shall women, say, tear down the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Washington, D.C., because it’s an offensive reminder of the failure of America to pass the 19th Amendment until 1920, roughly 50 years after blacks won their voting rights?
Ridiculous.
But then again, so is this, from The Washington Post: “With a strap tied around the neck of the [Confederate] statue, [N.C.] protesters spat, kicked and gestured at the mangled figure after its base was ripped from the granite block. The statue, which depicts a uniformed and armed Confederate soldier, stood atop an engraved pedestal that read, ‘In memory of ‘the boys who wore the gray.’ ”
Nice. So a crowd of radical socialist-minded protesters pulled down a monument which had stood since 1924 to honor the Americans who fought bravely in the Civil War. And this is what the left is cheering — a public show of thuggery and force that’s akin to the face-spitting of U.S. soldiers returning home from Vietnam?
This revisionism of history, based on the feelings of a select few has to stop.
“Charlottesville and racist monuments across the country are the result of centuries of white supremacy,” said one member of the Workers World Party Durham branch that participated in the illegal destruction of property protest, the Washington Post reported.
Arrest them.
But more importantly, oppose and shame them.
Those who don’t know history are fated to relive it. If nothing else, Confederate monuments should stand as a reminder of America’s history and an opportunity for passersby to reflect.
I agree with What President Trump said yesterday when talking to the press.. WHERE and WHEN does this stop.. The fools are trying to wipe out history.. Are they going to tear down all the statues of past presidents who owned Slaves, the generals who fought for their country in the Civil war.. How much further are they going to go.. burn down buildings, burn books, destroy anything that they don’t like… You can’t erase the past… bad things happened and good things happened… It’s part of history… Insanity is running rampant in this country … sniffling snowflakes, loony left, etc.. are worse than temper tossing crybabies… The hate and the violence taking place in this country now should be UNACCEPTABLE!! ALL THE LIES, THE HATE AND THE VIOLENCE NEEDS TO STOP… And the media and democrats are fueling the flames of this hate and violence with their constant spewing of their lies…
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!
“And the media and democrats are fueling the flames of this hate and violence with their constant spewing of their lies…
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!”
AMEN!!!
Maybe the police could do their job?
“WHERE and WHEN does this stop”
When these miscreants are met with greater force and beaten into the ground. Forget all this “moral high ground”, “that makes us as bad as they are” nonsense. We need to demonstrate that we’re badder than they are. The Japanese gave it up when we nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki; the Germans shortly after we firebombed Dresden. The ONLY thing these animals understand is superior force.
Isn’t it illegal to destroy public property, or any property for that matter? Just wondering????
Well, it is for you and me and most of the posters here, but obviously not for the snowflakes. And the PC political crowd in Durham, who don’t have the cojones to enforce the laws it certainly isn’t.
Funny thing is. NC passed a law several years ago making it a misdemeanor to vandalize or tear down a monument or statue. Punishment was community service and $500 fine. Virtually a slap on the wrist for tearing down a monument that probably cost the city $50,000 to replace. Very maddening. Reminds me of voter fraud penalties that amount to nothing.
The Black Power symbol offends me.
As a decendant of people that fought on both sides of the War Between the States, I have to agree with president Trump stating that both sides were at fault for what has occurred in Charlottesville. Where does this end? What will be the radical lefts next target will it be to go after every Church because they offend Athiests, Muslims? Maybe they will want to set all descendants of slave owners on fire in the public square. Some of my ancestors were slave owners but that is on them ,not me! If the people of America cannot see that these communist organizations are out to destroy our history and freedom then I will go down fighting as a free man .
Funny thing is, I was on FB the other day to see the comments about all this and one dude actually had the cajones to say that we were overreacting. That the statues were “merely being removed and placed in a museum so they can be appreciated and studied”. Seriously? Does it LOOK like the statue above was carefully removed?
If they wanted to remove these statues, there is a legal process. Its called the voting booth.
This article is absolutely spot on. The only problem they’ll have with book burning is that there are digital copies of most books on-line. But I’m sure that Google and Amazon will modify their systems to ban access to forbidden books. Twenty years from now people will say “What’s this First Amendment cr*p we keep hearing about?”
To quote myself from 1994, “By the time the government has things the way they want them, everyone will be punching revisionist ******** into computer terminals instead of doing anything useful.”
And yet there are NO protests, NO hooligans vandalizing and defacing the FEDERAL buildings in Washington, DC that are named for Senator Robert Byrd–a PROUD Grand Dragon of the KKK. Shows you just how “deep” their convictions on this subject really are, and that they have a completely DIFFERENT agenda than the “social justice” in whose name these egregious acts are being committed.
These people are being PAID by Soros/Clinton to run around the country doing this, as are MANY of the “white supremacists” opposing them! These VERMIN have common cause with the Soviets, NAZIS, and ISIS in trying to erase history by removing historic monuments and statues. What I want to know is, when are SOROS and Hillary going to be held accountable for FINANCING THIS BS? THAT, in concert with the TV propaganda productions being broadcast 24/7 by their media propaganda shills–while ALL of them spout a consistent narrative that blames Pres. Trump for all this as though HE were the one personally organizing and producing these propaganda extravaganzas, when, as USUAL, it is the damned guilt-projecting Alinsky disciples actually DOING IT.
All the above, presents a VERY different picture than the one they are trying so hard to project–a BLATANT attempt to mount a coup d’ etat against our LEGALLY ELECTED President. Soros/Clinton and ALL their paid rioters are guilty of sedition and TREASON according to the Constitution of the US, and it is HIGH TIME they were held accountable!
Afghan terrorists destroyed giant historical statues of Buddha, thus to wipe away the memory of historical Buddhism in Afghanistan .
Just because they pull them down will never change the fact that, like it or not it’s still part of our history.
The people who vandalize and destroy should be charged with felonies and required to fix whatever they break!!!
And then made to do hard labor for at least one year.
I would be glad to donate to a cause that would rebuild the statues. We need to be in their faces, big time, and rebuilding the statue would show them that we won’t take their crap. Then if they try to destroy the new statue, beat the dog crap out of them.
As wrong as it is, I keep fantasizing about someone with an automatic just outside the crowd opening fire on all these liberals, thus taking out a small chunk of this cancer on our society.
Lord forgive me for such thoughts.
And what’s more it does no one no good. It does not change history, nor does it give the blacks more jobs, it gives them more healthcare. It only serves one purpose and that is increase hate.
But watch the haters jump on board.
let me know when they make a statue of Obama. I’ll bring the strap.
HAHAHA! Good one!
You know its just a matter of time. He’s a god to the leftists.
In fact there is a statue of Lenin standing in downtown Seattle. IKR?
In order for the one world Marxist government to take control, the Christian middle class must be destroyed and its leaders discredited. Europe is done. America is the last man standing.
This is the same MO as the Russian “Revolution”.
Antifa is a fraud on the American people, just as the Bolsheviks were on the Russian people. Neither represent the will of the people, but rather that of a small, moneyed minority of oligarchs intent of looting, genocide and control. They hate Christ and His followers and will not be satisfied until they are eradicated from the face of the earth.
empd
At least there are 2 of us that have figured this out. Amazing the stupidity of uninformed Americans. At lease after all of the Monuments are removed to a junk yard,books burned, history rewritten ,churches closed ,protesters will all quit killing each other in the ghettos, start respecting our Police, attend school and get a great education. Get some great jobs and take care of their own financial needs. Turn in their Obama phones, get off SNAP payments, move of of Section 8 free housing, quit the illegal drug business. The jails will be empty and life will be wonderful, no more racial issues.
Finally all pants will be worn with a belt at the waist line.. and anything bad will be blamed on Donald Trump. Everyone will be Happy Happy Happy, and the government will give everyone a big free money check each month.
Yes, and we will all believe in Santa Claus again!
and the government will give everyone a big free money check each month.
Then why will they need jobs? haha
I agree with your thoughts. Somehow everything will be right once again in the leftist universe and they will all sing Kumbaya. And if anyone believes that, I’ve got some swamp land to sell ya!
“What’s more, women ought to feel particularly slighted by the fact that blacks were given the constitutional right to vote decades before they were.”
Yeah, but they got first crack at the Titanic’s lifeboats and were NEVER required to register for the draft. Want some whine with your cheese, ladies?
Even military experts agree that putting women in combat weakens our military; besides which no males are drafted today either. Would seeing women get killed and raped in hand to hand combat situations, while jeopardizing their fellow soldiers make you feel any better?
I’m from the south and these statues represent southern history. And I am very proud of my history. The statues and the confederate flag DO NOT represent slavery but the left in this country have spread so much propaganda and have distorted the truth so bad about the history of this nation. The last president was the worst of all racists. That fool turned back many years of a nations peoples that were getting along with one another. Where we are today is a direct result of Obama’s hate filled rants on law enforcement and against white people in this country. That man should never have been the president. He was born in Kenya. And that is a fact. Our current president is under attack by the crappy news media and the far left.
People of color, history happened, it cannot be erased. Though you will try and change it by altering future textbooks someone in the future will figure it out and see that slavery did happen and a civil war did happen. Leave the statues alone and let people from the south enjoy our history.
They forget that not only were there many black slave owners that ‘owned’ other blacks, but that whites were slaves as well.
At some point, for our own survival as a nation all of this is going to have to be put to rest.
Let it go, people!
Actually, they’ll be burning books with only INoffensive content (such as the Bible) — the offensive content, they want accepted as “normal”, and are trying to foist!
Yes, and Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and Karl Marx’s “Communist Manifesto” will be mandatory reading in elementary school.
All parents who really care should get their kids out of public school indoctrination camps.
This complaint is at a minimum tone deaf as to timing. Scant days after right-wing thugs engage in a hooligan brawl with left-wing thugs in Charllotesville, brawls which they didn’t need to provoke because the Antifa were looking for a brawl too but still? These RW thugs marched in torchlight parades, shouted Nazi slogans, and menaced a synagogue. And as we have already seen with Rep. Steve Scalise’s shooting, when thugs are braying, the mentally least stable among their fans and followers may well set out and attempt a murder spree. But this time it was a RW thug fan and follower who did it, and now a girl is dead.
Shut up already about hypothetical book burnings. It was the very Nazis, the ones whose imagery was just appropriated by modern day American RW thugs, who actually organized public book burnings back in the 1930s.
A little introspection and even remorse would be appropriate at this time.
Doug, do you not realize that the KKK was a product of the Democrats? Do you not know that there was no Republican Party in the south after the Civil War for many, many years while the Democrats were imposing Jim Crow laws? Do you fail to understand that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican? Do you not realize that the Democrat Party had KKK leaders as prominent elected officials in national offices in modern times? Try looking up Robert Byrd as the best known example.
The KKK, the white nationalists, the white supremacists and whoever the hell they were in Charlottesville identify with the Nazis. So what you have is racists adopting Hitler’s tactics. On the other side of that baseball bat you have Antifa which is openly communist, anarchist, also racist and ready to crack as many skulls as they can find.
As far as book burning goes it’s the left we see removing monuments in an attempt to wipe out history. Maybe they got that idea from Hitler unless they got it from ISIS and the Taliban which also tears down statues.
Nothing about Charlottesville has anything to do with Republicans or conservatives. They were all lefties.
Snowy, the Bolsheviks in the old Soviet Union were ALSO fond of removing statues and monuments while they were REWRITING HISTORY. It seems that is a favorite tactic of totalitarians throughout history, and inside EVERY ONE of these left-tard FOOLS (at least the ones who are not just the clueless “useful idiots” or PAID PERFORMERS) is a TOTALITARIAN screaming to get out!
So what’s your suggestion, Doug? Do we just nullify the first amendment in the false hope that no violence will ever again happen?
The founding fathers knew what happened in Europe and did not want that kind of oppression to ever happen here. No one should ever be prevented from speaking their mind, no matter how repugnant their beliefs are. Once upon a time that’s what we were taught in schools. Somewhere along the line that got corrupted into ‘anti-hate speech codes’ and ‘first amendment zones’. The point is, where do we draw the line? With only certain groups allowed to parade their views? Should only BLM and the like be allowed to have protests? Should we allow any and all homosexual and related events but shut out all Christian, Jewish and Catholic gatherings? Before you scoff, think about all of the opposition to anything even REMOTELY Christian, like saying ‘Easter Vacation’ rather than ‘spring break’, or putting up a Nativity scene in a public place at Christmastime, or as the left would call it ‘winter break time’. Before we go any further down that slippery slope everyone would do well to think it over very carefully.
IMHO, actually SAW a black FOOL sanctimoniously announcing to Tucker on FOX News that the First Amendment does NOT protect “hate speech.” Of course the problem with THAT is, WHO gets to decide what is the “hate speech” that should not be allowed? I’m guessing if these leftist FOOLS get THEIR way, ANYTHING that disagrees with their libtard COMMUNIST ideology will be labeled “hate speech” and FORBIDDEN.
Doug I am sorry to say that you have opened the doors to a lot of criticism and I am going to jump on the bandwagon. The left has always used or proposed unethical tactics to bring about the changes that they wanted. The NAZI’s in prewar Germany based many of their beliefs and actions on proposal from Democrats in the U.S. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, started it to practice her theory of Eugenics. Improving people through selective breeding and euthanizing so call defective and unwanted people. Who does PP do abortions for other than minorities? Wilson and many prominent Democrats of the day were very elitist and racist and yet the Media and the indoctrinated snowflakes of today all want to claim that it’s a right wing conspiracy. People should study and learn from history rather than try to rewrite it to make themselves feel better.
Well said, chuckyb!
Sorry Doug, as much as I oppose skinheads and the Nazi party here on our own soil, they at least had asked for and received a permit for their rally that day. The ANTIFA’s did not. They were given their marching orders to show up and the police were told to stand down by the mayor. The two groups should have not been allowed anywhere near each other.
Don’t be fooled, realrick. Soros/Clinton hired people on BOTH sides of that fight to show up in helmets and riot gear and wade into the fray with clubs. They BLATANTLY organized and FINANCED this little TV extravaganza–along with the chorus of propaganda SHILLS in the media VILIFYING our President as though HE were to blame for what was being gleefully broadcast into living rooms all over AMERICA by their carefully edited video. Moreover, Soros/Clinton are financing attacks on Civil War monuments all OVER the country that devolve into riots. They finance bad actors on BOTH SIDES to make sure there is enough head-busting and BLOOD for the cameras to record. This is NOTHING less than a BLATANT attempt to mount a LEFTIST coup d’ etat against our LEGALLY ELECTED President, and that is sedition and TREASON. Question is, WHEN are these VERMIN going to be held accountable for what they are doing?
The fact that NOBODY is protesting, vandalizing or “demonstrating” in front of FEDERAL buildings named after Democrat Senator Robert Byrd–a PROUD Grand Dragon of the KKK–is PROOF that their “outrage” is TOTALLY FAKE and HYPOCRITICAL.
Actually, Doug Hensley, you are DEAD WRONG. The “RW thug” who ran his car into the crowd was an Obama-supporting member of antifa, who was likely PAID to do what he did–as were the HOOLIGANS on BOTH sides. (Yes, Soros/Clinton hired actors to portray “neo-Nazis and white supremacists” in this little TV extravaganza they produced and paid for, TOO!) You’ve been watching those LIARS on CNN again, haven’t you! Notice they STOPPED talking about the driver of the car as soon as they discovered he was NOT the “neo-Nazi extreme right-winger” of their leftist propaganda hack WET DREAMS.
When States become serious about law enforcement and towns, cities or even the entire State enacts a pay-to-play law that requires renta-mobs to register, list the hours and location of the protest, name each participant and show their drivers’ license and car registrations, then their data can be registered to track down the professionals hired to be a cancer on civilization.
Until Law enforcement takes these ‘protests’ and ‘marches’ and professional renta-mobs seriously it will continue to happen.
Arrest and jail the very first ones who try to assemble without permission. A small fee for clean-up should be charged. Fingerprinting those who break the law is necessary.
A very novel approach, and a great idea.
Very practical and USEFUL suggestions, amicilatinae–at least if they were EVENLY applied. But sadly, you just KNOW the Commucrat officials in the states and cities where these little Soros/Clinton-produced TV propaganda extravaganzas are taking place, would only USE that law to identify anybody on the OTHER side of the political equation who DARED oppose them.
The Alt=Left terrorizing public universities, rewriting history, desecrating monuments, assaulting their opposition, denying 1st. Amendment rights to annihilate in America ANYTHING & ANYONE offensive to them. i.e., Right out of the Isis/Taliban playbook.
Obama Lib Brown Shirts & their Democrat Governors & Mayors (standing down) aiding & abetting their fascist dictators have no place in America.
Note. The GOP McConnell/Ryan Establishment, when not instigating witch hunt investigations in search of a crime with zero evidence to destroy a duly elected GOP president (unprecedented), and when not habitually betraying their voters working overtime to keep 2016 Loser Obama’s failed legacy intact= is emphatically siding with AntiFa street thugs who FOR YEARS have violently denied the GOP political base their freedom of assembly rights at political rallies & on fed funded university campuses. Manifestly, your GOP (MIA) will only defend to protect civil rights & public safety when fronting for the fascist Alt-Left.
I know I should NOT be surprised that the usual suspects you described are out there VILIFYING President Trump for having the GALL to tell the TRUTH–which is that leftist groups like BLM and antifa should be held EQUALLY TO BLAME for the violence in our streets–but the NUMBER of idiots buying INTO this TOTALLY FALSE NARRATIVE just astonishes me.
If Americas are REALLY that STUPID, then there is LITTLE HOPE of saving our country from these LEFTIST VERMIN who are DETERMINED to UNDO the results of a legal American election and OVERTHROW a legally-elected President. BEWARE of STUPID PEOPLE in LARGE GROUPS! I truly fear for the future of our country and our liberties when those who should be standing strong to OPPOSE this madness are joining the torch-and-pitchfork mob PROMOTING it. DAMN those RINOS for the TRAITORS they are to the principles on which this country was founded. There should be a special place in HELL for these cynical SWAMP-DWELLERS who are willing to SELL OUT this country so they can keep their cozy little status-quo SWAMP WORLD.
This is not about revising history or racism… this is about revolution and fundamental change, it is the leftist insurgents game plan for destroying America and their Globalist’s allies effort to reduce America’s ability to stand against a New World Order.
These are the opening shots in a war for America’s soul and the MSM, GOP/Democrat Party, are the enemies of our Constitution … they are the insurgency… the malignant cancer destroying our Nation… it isn’t the KKK or the Nazi movement we need to fear, they don’t have enough support to change anything. We need to deal with the Leftist and Marxist Establishment… the swamp in DC.
This has little to do with monuments or statutes … any more than burning books by Nazis or pulling down statues by Communist had anything to do with their ultimate goal.. compelling critical change thru violent revolution. The target is not the statues of dead Confederate Generals… it is America and its heritage… its historic culture and its fundamentals for governing.
1860 slavery and ancient monuments NOT endangering America in 2017. Slavery was abolished 150 years ago and no U.S. Black living was a slave. The Black experience was not “unique” to history (i.e., slavery, Irish holocaust, Russian serfs, USSR/Maoist purges, Jewish/Christian exterminations, etc)– but what is historically unique is America’s constitution, it’s rule of law & freedom of assembly/speech which will not be silenced or cowed by the Alt=Left Taliban & their Democrat enablers intend on rewriting history and terrorizing citizens to eviscerate all opposition in America.
Amen. A house divided against itself cannot stand. I s this Obama’s fundamental transformation of America to a socialist state?
EXACTLY, usar4me! A BEAUTIFULLY concise summation of what is happening to our country today!
The plans to deface Stone Mountain is already in the works. This is all so shameful. These crazies are absolutely ruining our country!!!
They’ve already vandalized the Lincoln Memorial. Sharpton was on Charlie Rose and called for the removal of the Jefferson Memorial. This article is spot on. Where does it end?
Art lovers, historians, archaeologists and tourists were dismayed and outraged when Taliban knuckleheads deliberately destroyed Buddhist antiquities in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan Valley. Rightly so. What these folks are doing to the Confederate memorials in Durham, Charlottesville, New Orleans, Baltimore and elsewhere is enraging those of us whose families never owned slaves. The hatred I feel for these cowards will outlast their glee.
Do we not condemn ISIS for defacing and destroying Christian historical and religious symbols, because they do not agree with their belief system? Yet we find the defacing and destruction of US historical monuments and artifacts acceptable! This is a country of free speech and the right to express one’s opinion, but to take that freedom to violence and destruction is a crime! As has been so many across the nation who question , where does this stop? When will we become a people of equal rights, acceptance of our neighbors right to their opinion, but agree that the nation we now have was brought into existence by the very people who are part of our history. I find these actions, abhorrent, criminal, and just plain stupid. Can we, as a people, continue to allow our country to be overrun by fanatics and lunatics without reprisal?
I agree, David. This morning on the news I saw a man from a very famous SoCal cemetery (where there are many celebrities buried) talking about how he was going to allow the removal of the headstone of someone long dead simply because the headstone identified him as having fought for the Confederate Army. Can you say ‘stupid’ and ‘cowardly’? I can.
The Democrat Party is the largest Remnant of slavery in the USA today.
The party of slavery and the Confederacy, the Democrats started the Civil War to keep slavery in the USA; thereby also becoming the largest killers of Americans in our nation’s history.
Revisionist history and tearing down of statues was part of the former USSR playbook. ISIS uses it today. What does that say about the people in this country doing it now?
This statue represents a rank & file Reb soldier. The vast majority of them were not slave owners but poor laborers or farmers from dirt farms. They defended the South from what they saw as yankee aggression. The Civil War was about much more than slavery. It was about tariffs, imports, political overreaching & economic power. But the ignorant, self righteous Left has made the Neo-Nazis look good.
We have to put up with the destruction of historical monuments… and are not permitted to complain about government grants for depraved forms of Art… Crucifixes in urine? That’s ok… but keeping major works of art that depict troubled times in our history and serve to remind the people of their past… both good and bad.. must be tore down because they SUPPOSEDLY offend a minority… We are in real trouble… next they will be sanctioning the Bible and burning books, labeling elements in our heritage, that have been acceptable for millennial as evil.
The Democrat party is trying to ‘whitewash’ its heritage of slavery, the KKK, public lynching of blacks, Jim Crow laws, and segregation hoping blacks won’t remember; oh, I forgot, they don’t teach history any longer. Some of us remember Faubus, Wallace, Byrd, and Gore senior who voted against the civil rights act in the 60s. Condalezza Rice put it succinctly, that by expunging history will not change it but it should be used a teaching point otherwise no lesson will have been learned.