CNN’s Van Jones laments ‘dispiriting’ debate: ‘Nothing I saw tonight’ could beat Donald Trump

CNN’s Van Jones was less than impressed with the candidates’ performances during Tuesday night’s presidential primary debate, likening the event to “cold oatmeal” that wouldn’t stand a chance up against President Trump.

Speaking on CNN right after the debate, Mr. Jones said it was “dispiriting” to see Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts attack each other the way they did.

“As a progressive, to see those two have that level of vitriol was very dispiriting,” the former Obama adviser said. “And I want to say that tonight, for me, was dispiriting.

“The Democrats have got to do better than what we saw tonight,” he declared. “There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out, and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible.”

Mr. Jones later took the debate to Twitter, saying he had “high expectations” for something that turned out to be like “cold oatmeal.”

“[Warren] had breakout moments tonight, but did anyone on that stage really seem ready to take on Trump in a debate?” he asked. “If we want a Democrat to win the White House (which I certainly do) we need our candidates to start showing up a lot stronger.

“I had high expectations for the candidates during tonight’s #DemDebate, but there was a spark missing on stage,” he added. “It felt like cold oatmeal to me. Do you agree?”

Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders came into the debate hot after Ms. Warren recently accused the Vermont senator of telling her a woman couldn’t win the presidency, a claim that he vehemently denied during the debate.

The debate ended in a viral moment after Ms. Warren ignored Mr. Sanders’ outstretched hand and appeared to have a few stern words with him before he turned away. A Sanders campaign official later said the exchange wasn’t nearly as juicy as it seemed, as Ms. Warren simply “raised a concern” and wanted to meet with him later.

