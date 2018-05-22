Bigger than Watergate? Democrat conspiracy unraveling

A Democrat Watergate is unfolding before our eyes.
It’s no wonder Obama’s former CIA chief John Brennan is tweeting like a madman, attacking President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Brennan’s running scared because it’s starting to look like he may have been a co-conspirator in the biggest political scandal since, well, Watergate.
Yesterday, Trump met with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to inquire if Brennan’s CIA and the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign, as reported by The New York Times and other media last week.
If it’s confirmed that the Obama administration used U.S. intelligence agencies and the Justice Department to go after political opponents — to keep Democrats in power through a presidential election cycle — Attorney General Jeff Sessions should immediately un-recuse himself from the Russia “collusion” witch hunt, shut it down and open a criminal investigation into all parties involved.
And to think that Democrats and their puppets in media have been calling Trump the greatest threat to democracy all this time when their party may have been using authoritarian tactics against the leader of the opposition party and his associates.
It will be the height of irony if it is established that Democrats, who have been screaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the past two years, making Putin out to be the bogeyman, themselves used police state tactics including spying, waging a massive disinformation campaign against Trump and his associates, and other scurrilous actions eerily similar to Communist regimes.
Special counsel Robert Mueller would be wise to wrap up his investigation before he’s accused of being the last act in a chain of conspiracy that could implicate Obama, Brennan, James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others. The truth is coming out.
Today, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and more than a dozen other lawmakers are expected to introduce a resolution alleging FBI and Justice Department misconduct involving improper surveillance in the Trump-Russia probe.
Trump should also declassify information the DOJ has been withholding from Congress, so lawmakers entrusted with oversight can obtain pertinent documents and information without excessive redactions and further stonewalling.
The Democrats have overplayed their hand and karma is now nipping at their heels.
It’s hard to feel sorry for them.
Like most socialists, they thought they were invincible. And they almost were.
It’s about GD time that the “Department of Justice” start investigating REAL crimes. Start putting these criminals in jail and there will be no chance of the dems taking over in November since most of them will be in prison!
The only trouble is, the DOJ and the FBI are the ones COMMITTING the crimes. So they are going to investigate THEMSELVES? I predict they will find themselves “NOT GUILTY!” WHO investigates when the DOJ and FBI have been so corrupted and INFESTED with COMMUNISTS that they are working day and night to OVERTHROW our legally elected President and cover up the crimes/advance the cause of the COMMUNIST DEMS?
They would have been invincible if crooked Hillary had won. Lucky for us she did not. As for Brennan he is the epitome of dirty cop and is now spreading all kinds of lies and propaganda about our president in order to do a CYA.
Yeah until they came up against the Trump! If you watched what Trump did to North Korea, he’ll do it again against the corrupt Democratic Party!
Bobinms. TILL SOME OF THEM start going to prison, technically they are invincible..
Socialists are not invincible. They love the free for all, but when other people’s money runs out they will eat each other.
” . . . John Brennan is tweeting like a madman, attacking . .”
Methinks the man doth protesteth too much.
Brennan for the big house, Comey for the calaboose & Hillary for the hoosegow, 2020!
Feel sorry for them??? Au contraire, every man jack one of these criminals should do serious time. If Scooter Libby rots in jail for what he supposedly did why should these political miscreants get a slap on the wrist? Nixon was forced to resign because he sought to cover up something his underlings did illegally to gain information on the competition. He did not try to dummy up false charges against the competition and conspire to remove someone from office. Really?? Is there any question as to what should be done to everyone involved in this scam if the Watergate scandal is the basis for identifying political corruption?
Exactly. NO ONE should feel one lick of sympathy for these crooks..
AND Scooter libby and all the rest of those who DID go to jail for the watergate incident, need to be given a bloody PARDON if nothing happens to any of these current batch of crooks..
A pardon and an official APOLOGY, Ituser!
Why would I feel sorry for them? Why would I want to?
These guys got it made, surrounded by all the trappings of power and influence. They can come and go as they please, do whatever they want to anyone, without consequence.
Until they are brought to justice, I feel sorry for us. We’re the ones being mistreated by these unelected, unaccountable, unrepentant, and shameless people in positions of high power.
Another Fordham grad, ala Attorney General John Mitchell. This is disturbing as my father, brother and wife are all Fordham graduates, and I taught there.
When one considers the role the willing media has played in this charade it’s much much worse than Watergate. Then the press was at the forefront in revealing what went on. This time they’ve been at the forefront hiding what went on and running interference against anyone who might get close to the truth.
I hate to think that the difference is the political parties involved and would rather attribute it to today’s journalists being more aligned with Socialists which isn’t a good thing either.
To me its BOTH the parties involved, AND the media being totally corrupted by socialism/commies..
While true one does wonder even though it is there it seems to serve little purpose. Nixon was forced to resign yet Clinton was impeached and nothing happened. The Dems would not remove him from office and so there you have it. We all know of the scumbag Clinton but what good does it do anyone? They, the Dems, the media, the Celebs all hold him up as some kind of hero.
They also brag continually about how Bill Clinton “balanced the budget.” They fail to mention that he (with the collusion of a compliant Congress) STOLE all the money in the Social Security trust fund to pay down that debt! THAT is the reason SS is hanging by a thread today–because of that BLATANT THEFT of HUNDREDS Of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS paid into that fund by Baby Boomers. And now they’re calling it an “entitlement” with that scornful curl of the lip that makes “social security” equivalent to “welfare.”
Never MIND that people paid into that fund their ENTIRE WORKING LIVES–and then Clinton and Congress just blithely STOLE the money with NO INTENTION of ever paying it back. They’d just DEMONIZE those who collect Social Security and make it THEIR fault when the time came to pay it back! Which is EXACTLY what they are doing!
The remedy? Well, for one, put an END to Congressional pension plans that give them FULL PAY FOR LIFE after only ONE TERM in Congress! Put THEIR pension fund money into SS to partially repay what they stole, and put THEM on SS, then watch how quickly they get concerned about “saving” SS. As it is now, they don’t CARE if it goes broke, because hey–they’ve got theirs, and what happens to SS does not affect them personally!
That’s why i’ve consistently called Social security one BIG PONZI SCHEME.. And all those politicians involved in stealing from it, SHOULD GET THEIR HANDS lopped off, like thieves used to have happen to them in the mid east..
It would be a dream come true if Hilary and the Muslim usurper meet justice along with their cabal of flunkies!
I pray that is what happens, but given the number of minions they have embedded in the DOJ and FBI–which are now expected to INVESTIGATE THEMSELVES, I’m not optimistic that they’ll find themselves “guilty,” much LESS ever be held accountable for their attempts to spy on Hillary’s opposition, then actively engage in an attempt to OVERTHROW a legally elected President because she lost!
Me neither. AND ASKING the FBI / DOIJ to investigate themselves is BLOODY FOOLISH.. There should be some sort of independent body assigned to DO that investigation. AND IF THE FBI/DOJ stalls in handing over info, or otherwise impeeds the investigators, then those agents should IMMEDIATELY GET JAILED for contempt, and the FBI/DOIJ should get shut the hell down.
I have always thought that the belly aching of the Democrats
and the MSM would come back to haunt them. They have shown as little understanding of what they have ignited as they did in nominating Hillary Clinton and running a feckless campaign. As Jeremiah Wright would say, “Their chickens have come home to roost!” And just think, if they just sat back and put up with Trump as we did Obama, all this would never have come out. You just can’t fix stupid!
You can’t fit amoral corruption, EITHER, Geoffrey Bramhall. All you can do is REMOVE IT, like the CANCER it is, and THAT is what needs to happen. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. of Obama/Hillary minions embedded in the DOJ and FBI need to be REMOVED and held accountable for their CRIMINAL sedition.
I’m sorry–that should read you can’t FIX amoral corruption. Sigh.
Geoff, till some are behind bars i would NOT CALL this “having their chickens come home to roost..”
Jeff Sessions will never un – recuse himself. Sessions is a joke and a disgrace. Sessions is part of the swamp and he has enabled the DemoRATS, in their quest to destroy Trump!
Which is why i said yesterday, he needs to PERMANENTLY RECUSE himself from everything, and resign (or better yet get FIRED).
All the “scandals” about Trump are for one reason only – to keep the government busy going down false paths in order to keep it from investigating the treasonous acts of the democrat party.
All of this would have probably gone unnoticed if they had just left Trump alone. Hate has a way of undoing the hater. 🙂
How true, Joe! Their bogus “investigation” has so far produced NO evidence–much less PROOF–of any wrongdoing by Pres. Trump, either as a candidate, or as President. But it has uncovered TONS of corruption and criminal behavior on the part of COMMUCRAT MINIONS within the DOJ and FBI, which they are NOW frantically trying to REBURY.
Since when have these commucrats CARED about having proof..?!
This appears to be a Grand Conspiracy that has no precedent in U.S. history and far and away eclipses scandals of the past, making Watergate look like a frat boys’ inept prank, yet it was enough to bring down a President. Remember, though most of us here need no reminder, it was a Republican President, unpopular, though successful, whom the Democrats and their joined at the hip allies, the MSM, relentlessly attacked, demanding charges be filed for criminality. The obvious question to put to Democrats and the MSM today, is where were you when the Obama government, with or without his personal imprimatur, decided to flout the Constitution, grossly misuse once hallowed agencies like the FBI, DOJ, IRS, State, FEC, EPA, NSA, CIA, SEC, HUD, and, well, easier to list those NOT colluding and conspiring to undermine and/or overturn a legal election and displace the people’s choice as POTUS. Sessions MUST GO. He’s demonstrated continuously his unfitness, his ineptitude, his incompetence, his own evident collusion with the corrupt Rosenstein, Mueller, and dozens of other likely criminals in what is, ostensibly, HIS DOJ. (continued next post)
Joe McCarthy was RIGHT about the infestation of our government by COMMUNISTS, doced, and they’ve been working like busy little BEAVERS from INSIDE our government for more than 50 YEARS to destroy us from WITHIN. They stopped even trying to hide what they were trying to do and came right out in the OPEN after they put that corrupt, banana republic dictator wannabe SOCIOPATH into the White House, because they thought they had WON. He would be the LAST American President, and would disarm the populace so that he could declare himself “dear leader for life” and they would RULE over us. ALL the stuff that is happening NOW is the DIRECT RESULT of their FAILURE to complete that agenda through the Muslim/Communist FOREIGNER they put into our White House.
However, the OTHER thing they’ve worked furiously to do is to get control of our public schools and turn them into Communist indoctrinating SHEEP FACTORIES–and in THAT, they have succeeded! Now we have several generations of voters who have been indoctrinated to believe capitalism is EVIL, and COMMUNISM is the CURE, so we may YET be undone by these Leftist LOON VERMIN at the BALLOT BOX.
[and, well, easier to list those NOT colluding and conspiring to undermine and/or overturn a legal election and displace the people’s choice as POTUS.]
Can we find one that was not corrupted??
And i’ve long been saying that we should have NEVER ever stopped Mccarthy’s purging of commies from our midst..
(continued from post above)
He could put a stop to the bleeding, take charge and see to it that the REAL criminals, the real betrayers, are properly investigated, indicted, and prosecuted. BUT HE WON’T! Instead, he’s threatened to resign if the POTUS, with all the justification one needs, and then some, acts to fire Rosenstein and others. I say, so what? Sessions has become nothing more than a tacit defender of the conspiracy and conspirators, making him an accessory. Get rid of him NOW. McConnell could see to it that a REAL AG, a REAL prosecutor, was confirmed to the AG post. BUT HE WON’T. He, like the Lefty Loonies, wants nothing more than to see, and help it along, the failure of the Trump presidency.
Sorry I got in the middle of your continued post, doced. I didn’t realize there was a second part until I had already posted that reply!
I can only speak for myself, but from what I can see, there has been more than enough evidence for quite a while now which justifies Jeff Sessions “un-recusing” himself. The fact that he should have never recused himself to begin with may be the bigger point however, as without that, we wouldn’t have had to go through any of the this as a nation and he could have been investigating the real crimes which have, were, and are still taking place right now.
I’m not too confident about Jeff Sessions finding a reason to un-recuse himself, because I’m not too confident that Jeff Sessions hasn’t been part of this from the start.
For a few months now i’ve had a niggling feeling Sessions is PART OF THIS.. Just like you.
They fully expected hillary to win and keep all this from coming out!
The egregious hubris exhibited by former President Obama and the top officials in his administration may eventually result in the destruction of the popular myth that Obama’s administration was the most transparent in the history of our nation and expose the truth about its assault on the Constitution. This blatant lie about transparency was disseminated by the Obamaphiles in the mainstream media and provided excellent cover for Obama and his acolytes to implement their toxic Progressive agenda with little resistance from the public or opposing lawmakers. I am highly skeptical that Obama and his minions will ever receive justice but his administration did produce one positive result. It paved the way for the election of President Trump.
” Attorney General Jeff Sessions should immediately un-recuse himself from the Russia “collusion” witch hunt, shut it down and open a criminal investigation into all parties involved.”
I couldn’t agree more. But I think I have a better chance of piloting the space shuttle after winning the Powerball lottery than ever seeing testicle deprived Jeff Sessions make a move like that.
The glaring light of investigation needs to point at the guy that wanted to run the country for not just eight, but 16 years. Then round up the minions and dispense justice. They had best be happy that they are in the US. This is no less than a coup attempt. Many other countries would have a firing squad for the traitors.
God is not mocked! Whatever a man sows that he will also reap.
He’s just trying to bolster public opinion, not gonna work. CNN is in a major decline, not very many viewers compared to FOX.