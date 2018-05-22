Bigger than Watergate? Democrat conspiracy unraveling

A Democrat Watergate is unfolding before our eyes.

It’s no wonder Obama’s former CIA chief John Brennan is tweeting like a madman, attacking President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Brennan’s running scared because it’s starting to look like he may have been a co-conspirator in the biggest political scandal since, well, Watergate.

Yesterday, Trump met with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to inquire if Brennan’s CIA and the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign, as reported by The New York Times and other media last week.

If it’s confirmed that the Obama administration used U.S. intelligence agencies and the Justice Department to go after political opponents — to keep Democrats in power through a presidential election cycle — Attorney General Jeff Sessions should immediately un-recuse himself from the Russia “collusion” witch hunt, shut it down and open a criminal investigation into all parties involved.

And to think that Democrats and their puppets in media have been calling Trump the greatest threat to democracy all this time when their party may have been using authoritarian tactics against the leader of the opposition party and his associates.

It will be the height of irony if it is established that Democrats, who have been screaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the past two years, making Putin out to be the bogeyman, themselves used police state tactics including spying, waging a massive disinformation campaign against Trump and his associates, and other scurrilous actions eerily similar to Communist regimes.

Special counsel Robert Mueller would be wise to wrap up his investigation before he’s accused of being the last act in a chain of conspiracy that could implicate Obama, Brennan, James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others. The truth is coming out.

Today, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and more than a dozen other lawmakers are expected to introduce a resolution alleging FBI and Justice Department misconduct involving improper surveillance in the Trump-Russia probe.

Trump should also declassify information the DOJ has been withholding from Congress, so lawmakers entrusted with oversight can obtain pertinent documents and information without excessive redactions and further stonewalling.

The Democrats have overplayed their hand and karma is now nipping at their heels.

It’s hard to feel sorry for them.

