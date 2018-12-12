Biden/Romney 2020: RINOs would be all in

With his instant name recognition, early-bird polls consistently place former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as the top Democratic contender for president in 2020. Now comes a call for Mr. Biden to go rogue — or at least independent.
“Biden should run on a unity ticket with Mitt Romney. It could totally work,” writes Juleanna Glover — who worked as an adviser to former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, the late Sen. John McCain, and former presidential hopefuls Jeb Bush and Rudy Giuliani — and now serves on the Biden Institute Policy Advisory Board.
“Here’s what Biden should do next: Pick a Republican running mate in a ‘trans-party’ third-party run for the White House. Should Trump run again, this could be a ‘break-the-glass’ moment for many Americans, creating an opening for a radical departure from our malfunctioning two-party political system,” Ms. Glover writes in a Politico op-ed.
“Biden could run as the major third-party candidate with a principled conservative by his side,” she suggests, citing such Republicans as Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Mr. Romney, now a senator-elect of Utah — and recommending this theoretical third-party dream team serve for a single term.
“Done right, a Biden-led, third-party bid with a TV-savvy campaign team and a pledge to serve only four years with a nonpartisan agenda could win outright,” says Ms. Glover, citing a Gallup poll which found that 61 percent of Americans would welcome a third-party bid, even as the Democratic Party continues to tilt left, leaving a potential opportunity in the center of things.
“Legacy political strategists will say that the structural impediments of ballot and presidential debate access, the overwhelming advantages of the two parties’ fundraising and voter turnout operations preordain failure. But they were wrong about Trump and they’re wrong now; with the right candidates, these legal and logistical hurdles are surmountable. All it takes is lawyering and money,” Ms. Glover says.
AND A ROMNEY UPDATE
Mitt Romney had already been mentioned as a third-party guy.
“I’ve got the perfect candidate to dethrone the Donald. It’s Mitt Romney. Or maybe Jeff Flake. Ben Sasse? Sure, whatever. Any of them will do. Because I’m not suggesting that any of these vocal Trump critics from within the president’s own party — including Massachusetts’ re-gift to Utah — run as a Democrat. I don’t even want them to take on the president in a primary. Instead, I’m asking only that one of these allegedly responsible Republicans — each of whom has unleashed hell upon Trump in the form of a sternly worded speech/tweet/press release/raised eyebrow — run as a third-party candidate,” wrote Boston Globe columnist Nestor Ramos in mid-November.
But wait. At the same time, The Washington Examiner reported that Mr. Romney is poised to cooperate with President Trump, who endorsed his campaigns for president in 2012 and senator this year.
Mr. Romney, some suggest, is eager for Capitol Hill work. Outgoing House Speaker Paul D. Ryan recently declared the Utah Republican could serve as “a standard bearer” for the GOP. Rumor also has it that Mr. Romney plans to join the high-profile Finance, Commerce and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, according to CNBC.
MATT GAETZ, TRUMP DEFENDER
Politico has made a noteworthy designation on it’s annual “Power List” of those “who are positioned to play a critical role in the political landscape” as the 2020 presidential election approaches.
“Rep. Matt Gaetz isn’t disappearing from your TV screens anytime soon. The controversial Florida Republican and ardent Donald Trump supporter, who just won re-election, will continue making his plea to protect the president on any news channel that will have him in 2019,” explains Politico. “With Democrats holding the House majority, he thinks it’s only a matter of time until House Democrats try to impeach the president. And Gaetz will be there to defend him.”
Indeed, the lawmaker already has plans to help Mr. Trump.
“He needs a capable defense on the Judiciary Committee to show what a witch hunt this truly is. I feel a real sense of obligation to provide that defense,” Mr. Gaetz told Politico, adding “I intend to be making the president’s argument, forcefully, frequently and in the mediums that are consumed by the American people.”
MERRY CHRISTMAS (IT’S OK)
Three-fourths of Americans agree that Christmas should be celebrated in public schools, says a Rasmussen Reports poll conducted the same week that a Nebraska elementary school principal banned Christmas in her school — right down to candy canes, Christmas trees, Santa Claus and the colors red and green.
“Most Americans continue to believe Christmas should be celebrated in public schools, and that there’s a place for religious symbols on public land,” said the poll analysis, which found that 74 percent of the respondents agreed that Christmas should be celebrated in public schools.
Fourteen percent disagreed, 12 percent were unsure in the survey, conducted Dec. 6-9.
The outcome of the Nebraska school’s ban on Christmas an suggests others may agree with these findings.
“Elementary school principal tried to ban Christmas. It didn’t go well,” reported The Omaha World-Herald; the school district has released a statement indicating that the principal had been placed on administrative leave.
FOXIFIED
Fox News has once again bested all the competition in the entire cable realm throughout the day, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network also aired 17 of the top 20 telecasts, and remains the top cable-news outlet, drawing 2.1 million prime time viewers compared to 2 million for close rival MSNBC and 1 million for CNN.
Fox Business Network, meanwhile, dominated CNBC with a ratings advantage which ranged from 13-15 percent according to Nielsen. The network also claimed three of the top six business news programs on television last week.
POLL DU JOUR
• 90 percent of Americans celebrate Christmas; 95 percent of Republicans, 88 percent of independents and 90 percent of Democrats agree.
• 67 percent overall say holiday cooking does not stress them; 65 percent of Republicans, 69 percent of independents and 64 percent of Democrats agree.
• 63 percent overall say “being with family members” does not stress them; 75 percent of Republicans, 59 percent of independents and 55 percent of Democrats agree.
• 45 percent overall say “finding the perfect gift” does not stress them; 46 percent of Republicans, 45 percent of independents and 40 percent of Democrats agree.
Source: A Monmouth University poll of 802 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-12 and released Friday.
• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
great ticket – a a$$ grabbing creepy uncle.
and a two time loser who was scared of obama.
I laughed when i read “Biden could run as the major third-party candidate with a principled conservative by his side,”.
Having mitt romney by his side being called a “Principled Conservative”is a joke.. Especially with flake and Kasich supporting..
I guess to be nice the People of Utah who voted for Romney really screwed up.
Well Utah got what it deserved, just like the morons in AZ did voting for both Mccain and Flake.
Two Pedophiles sitting in a tree.
So who is this Principled Conservative who was mentioned before Romney was discussed ????
Awesome, a pair of traitors to America. That’s the ticket.
A further demonstration (as if any was needed) regarding how critically important the Second Amendment is to our Democracy and freedom.
Is this a joke? Biden’s the guy Obama chose s VP because he could never be viewed as a viable president. Romney’s the guy who wet his pants on national television when Obama and Candy Crowley laughed at him for suggesting (correctly) that Russia was the most serious enemy of the US. Both of these has-beens (or never-beens) should go away. Quietly, before they make even bigger fools of themselves.
Great duo the No energy team
Romney does not have a conservative bone in his body
This is really funny, a grinning jackass and the poster boy RINO. Now that’s a winning combination…….as a stand up comic duo. Wait….What? Did I see Jeff Flake’s name mentioned somewhere in all of this. Somebody needs to get off the bong. Flake couldn’t win a dog catcher election in a pussycat colony.
Just what we need. A couple more pervs in the driver’s seat. Enough to gag a maggot.
This is as “brilliant” as the Ross Perot farce years ago that helped put Slick Willie (and Hillary) in the White House. No one with an IQ greater than their shoe size would vote for this insane team.