Beware: Franken out means Ellison in

A political pundit maintains that conservatives hold their applause about the news that Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) might being forced to resign from office amid growing evidence of sexual misconduct.

A second woman has now come forward claiming that the Minnesota Democrat inappropriately touched her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Lindsay Menz made her allegation just days after the explosive claim by Los Angeles radio anchor Leann Tweeden, who said that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her during a USO tour in 2006.

Yet despite calls for the senator to resign, he has consummately refused.

Campaign for Working Families President Gary Bauer told American Family Radio (AFR) that if Franken does resign, the alternative could be even worse.

“I think he is in trouble,” Bauer expressed on Christian radio. “I think, as conservatives, we shouldn’t applaud too loudly, however, because there’s already a movement afoot in Minnesota that if he is forced to resign, to replace him with Congressman Keith Ellison, who would be the first Muslim senator, and who has a long record – not of sexual harassment, but of being anti-Israel and anti-Semitic … and a follower of Malcolm X and the whole black Muslim movement.”

Bauer also maintains that he is feeling better about the chances for Republican Roy Moore to win the special Senate race in Alabama next month – despite the claims of sexual misconduct by several women reported in the Washington Post.

“At this point it’s up to the people of Alabama,” the pro-family leader stressed. “I see some signs that they don’t like being told by the Washington Post who to vote for, so I think he could still win the race.”

Bauer believes that holding someone responsible for something that cannot be proven from 40 years ago, is a stretch.

American Family Association is the parent organization of OneNewsNow and American Family News. AFA’s 401(c)(4) political arm, AFA Action, has endorsed Roy Moore’s senate campaign.

