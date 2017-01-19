Anti-Trump celebrities pose on cover of Variety with Old Glory dragging on the floor

A group of five avowedly liberal celebrities photographed on the cover of Variety while holding a large American flag may technically have violated federal code because they allowed the Stars and Stripes to touch the floor.

The cover of the latest ‘inauguration issue’ of Variety shows Hamilton actor Brandon Victor Dixon, filmmaker Michael Moore, actor Lena Dunham, talk show host Chelsea Handler, and commentator Van Jones standing behind an American flag.

The flag is being held up along its edges by Moore, who is standing next to Dixon second from left, and Jones on the far right.

The cover story bears the headline ‘Now What?’

