Analyst: Omar’s 2017 meeting ties Somalis to Muslim Brotherhood

A researcher with the Center for Security Policy says a “closed-door meeting” between a Muslim member of Congress and the president of Turkey brings the Somali community in the U.S. into collaboration with the nefarious Muslim Brotherhood.

Jordan Schachtel, a reporter for Conservative Review, recently brought attention to a closed-door meeting between former Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting occurred in New York City in September 2017, prior to Omar being elected to a congressional Democratic seat in November 2018.

Interestingly, it appears Omar met with Erdogan on the same day Erdogan met with U.S. Muslim Brotherhood senior leadership. A pair of photographs suggest the two meetings were held in exactly the same hotel conference room.

Clare Lopez is vice president of research and analysis for the Center for Security Policy. She tells OneNewsNow her interest in the story was heightened because of the blatantly obvious similarities depicted in the photos. Not only was the pattern of carpeting and the small table arrangement the same, but the colors of Erdogan’s dark suit, shirt, and tie in each image were also identical. Coincidence? Lopez thinks not.

In Lopez’s opinion, there’s no question these meetings were held back to back – although it is not known which was held first. The former CIA operations officer believes the meeting between Omar and Erdogan “helped broker the entry of the [Somali community] of North America into the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).”

“Traditionally,” Lopez states, “Somalis have been apart.” They are ethnically distinct, she explains – Africans, not Arabs. “[Somalis] are a distinct people with a distinct language [who] have not mixed with the Muslim Brotherhood” – until now.

In 2018, the Somali group came into the folds of the USCMO, which is the umbrella political organization of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood. The Islamic Association of North America (IANA), formerly known as the North American Council of Somali Imams (NACSI), “joined the USCMO merely months after Omar met with Erdogan,” Lopez reveals.

Again, she emphasizes, “[Omar] helped broker the Somali group of North America into the USCMO” – and she notes, “the USCMO was established in very close collaboration with the U.S. branch of the Turkish pro-Muslim Brotherhood Justice and Development Party (AKP).”

Clearly, evidence suggests Omar was instrumental in bringing the Somali community of Minnesota – and North America – into “closer collaboration with the Muslim Brotherhood, including its senior leadership in Turkey,” Lopez explains.

Omar is greatly responsible for the Somali community to be meddling with an organization that could, one day, be potentially designated a terrorist organization – and whose “work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.” (Source: An Explanatory Memorandum: From the Archives of the Muslim Brotherhood in America)

Coincidentally, countries like Syria, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have already designated the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. The Brotherhood’s affiliations include terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda and Hamas.

Over two years ago, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2017, which states “the Muslim Brotherhood meets the criteria for designation as a foreign terrorist organization under section 219(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189(a)).”

According to Lopez, Omar’s meeting with Erdogan simply highlights a blind spot in congressional action (or lack thereof) that threatens national security.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)