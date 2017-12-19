Amid firestorms, Trump has year of solid policy accomplishments. Can he keep going?

Something is happening in the final days of 2017. People are noticing that Donald Trump has gotten a lot done in his tumultuous first year in the White House.

Assume that tax reform passes and is signed into law. If in, say, 2014, a Republican, of either the conservative or moderate variety, predicted that in 2017 a newly-elected GOP president and Congress would —

Cut corporate and individual taxes.

Repeal the Obamacare individual mandate.

Appoint a highly-respected conservative to the Supreme Court.

Appoint a one-year record number of judges to the circuit courts.

Get rid of reams of unnecessary regulations.

Destroy ISIS.

Approve pipeline projects and new oil drilling.

— then a lot of Republicans would probably have cheered. Loudly.

