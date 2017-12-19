Amid firestorms, Trump has year of solid policy accomplishments. Can he keep going?

Something is happening in the final days of 2017. People are noticing that Donald Trump has gotten a lot done in his tumultuous first year in the White House.
Assume that tax reform passes and is signed into law. If in, say, 2014, a Republican, of either the conservative or moderate variety, predicted that in 2017 a newly-elected GOP president and Congress would —
Cut corporate and individual taxes.
Repeal the Obamacare individual mandate.
Appoint a highly-respected conservative to the Supreme Court.
Appoint a one-year record number of judges to the circuit courts.
Get rid of reams of unnecessary regulations.
Destroy ISIS.
Approve pipeline projects and new oil drilling.
— then a lot of Republicans would probably have cheered. Loudly.
Read more in this column by Byron Yorke at the Washington Examiner
Join the discussion
God bless President Trump. I pray for him every day. I thank God for him every day.
Yes he’s done a lot. BUT THERE IS a hell of a lot more to get done.
Starting with CLEANING OUT all the obama appointees in the FBI, DOJ, DOE and IRS..
Then getting rid of Sessions and the other spineless flakes working for the AG.
If you recall, Trump was fixing the economy and bringing back jobs before he took office.
There was that initial downturn, which the Media jumped on saying it was proof that people didn’t trust Trump. But then it turned out a lot of people bought the Fake News Narrative that Hillary was going to win. But then surprise surprise! Trump wins!
The Fake News Hillary Depression Downturn only lasted less than a day. Once the reality of the MAGA winning the election settled in, stocks spiked up immediately and broke records. They haven’t stopped since.
Once this tax break (it’s not really “overhaul”) is signed, stocks will spike up more. We could have had overhaul as well, but we have too many RINO morons, and every Dem is an obstruction.
Maybe next year we can push again for actual tax reform to simplify the tax code. I’m down for a flat 10% personal tax for everyone. You can fill it out on a postcard by moving the decimal.