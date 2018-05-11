AG Sessions Buys Time From Contempt of Congress

Department of Justice Attorney General Jeff Sessions has bought himself time from a threat of contempt of Congress for failing to produce classified information lawmakers requested after the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and a colleague attended a closed-door meeting Thursday afternoon with members of the DOJ and intelligence community.

Chairman Devin Nunes, R-CA, and House Intelligence Committee member Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-SC, met with representatives from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, FBI and DOJ in an effort to obtain or view the classified information requested several weeks ago on a particular individual related to the Special Counsel’s probe on alleged collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Nunes, along with the support of his Republican colleagues and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, threatened Sessions with contempt for first ignoring a letter on the request sent two weeks ago and then later refusing to honor the request last week in a formal letter, according to the committee.

