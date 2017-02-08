After Conquering the Boy Scouts, What’s Next?

The epitaph of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is being written by cowardly corporations, spineless politicians, politically correct adults afraid to say anything, and of course the liberal media. The Washington Post and The New York Times have been on the front lines of the “progressive” movement that now seeks to abolish the differences between the sexes by using our children as guinea pigs in the latest version of their sick social experiment.
The BSA is near death, thanks to the most recent decision by the BSA leadership to admit girls who want to be boys. This lunacy is endorsed by the Post, which praises the BSA for adapting “in an era of rapid culture change.” In an editorial, “Welcoming Transgender Boy Scouts,” the Times declares that “The Boy Scouts are recognizing transgender boys for what they genuinely are: boys.” This is nonsense, of course. They are not boys. They are girls.
Homosexuals and others were always free to start their own organizations. Instead, however, they sought to dominate and destroy organizations training young people in the context of traditional values. Too many morally corrupted and compromised conservatives did not resist.
Conservatives who have done their homework will recognize the BSA takeover as the Gramsci strategy of marching through the institutions, named after the Italian Communist Antonio Gramsci. If they can conquer the Boy Scouts, there’s not much left. The churches and the religious believers who attend them constitute one possible last line of defense.
William A. Donohue recognized what was happening as far back as 1993, in his booklet, “On the Front Line of the Culture War: Recent Attacks on the Boy Scouts of America,” which was updated in 1996. The rest, as they say, is history.
In terms of organizations, the key group leading the legal assault on the Boy Scouts was the ACLU. Corporations like Levi Strauss and Wells Fargo also played roles by yanking funding.
Overall, in the society at large, Donohue cited the influence of the “new class,” the “modern liberals” who were “usually educated at America’s elite colleges and universities, who work in the media, the academy, government, and other non-profit sectors of the economy.” These people, he noted, were ideologically alienated from “bourgeois” society but were “strategically placed” in New York, Washington, D.C., Hollywood, and “on the faculties of most college campuses…”
This “new class,” he wrote, espouses “politically correct” thinking, consisting of “the view that any departure from the modem liberal agenda is racist, sexist or homophobic, and thus beyond the pale in modern society.”
Although the “new class” has conquered the Boy Scouts, there is some hope.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is planning to introduce the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA), in order to protect the rights of people to associate with like-minded people opposed to sexual immorality and perversion. The proposed legislation specifically says that people can hire and fire based on their religious belief or moral conviction that marriage is, or should be, recognized as the union of one man and one woman, and that sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage.
Campaigning for office, Trump said, “If I am elected president and Congress passes the First Amendment Defense Act, I will sign it to protect the deeply held religious beliefs of Catholics and the beliefs of Americans of all faiths.”
Trump will be under enormous pressure to backtrack. Under the influence of his daughter Ivanka and her husband, he has already succumbed to pressure to keep President Obama’s executive order affirming special rights for homosexuals and transgendered people.
This insidious movement that has high-level supporters in the Trump White House and the media can only succeed by distorting the clear meaning of words and creating “fake news” about so-called progressive cultural change.
Consider what it means to be “morally straight,” which is a phrase in the Scout oath. As Donohue’s booklet notes, the Official Boy Scout Handbook once explained the meaning of “morally straight” in the Boy Scout Oath in these terms: “[w]hen you live up to the trust of fatherhood your sex life will fit into God’s wonderful plan of creation. Fuller understanding of wholesome sex behavior can bring you lifelong happiness.”
This has been reinterpreted. The BSA now says, “You stay morally straight when you do the right thing and live your life with honesty.”
The new politically correct language cannot disguise what is happening here. Children have become guinea pigs in social experimentation that is endorsed by the “new class.”
Commenting on the BSA decision to admit girls who claim to be boys, John Stemberger, Chairman of the Board of Trail Life USA, a pro-morality alternative to BSA, said it was simply stunning. He explained, “…knowing that boys and biological girls will be showering, dressing and camping in tents together create a clear child protection issue which is being ignored.”
The decision of the BSA is indeed stunning. But it’s worse than stunning for adults to participate in this fundamental transformation of America’s youth. It’s morally disgraceful and corrupt. They are permitting children to be taken away from their parents and used as cannon fodder for the next phase of the Cultural Revolution. The children are being encouraged to use dangerous chemicals and surgeries in order to impersonate members of the opposite sex. The inevitable results will be mental and physical suffering, suicide and death.
In order to disguise the truly evil nature of what is happening, media like the Post and Times accept and promote “fake news” that girls are boys. It is fake news of the worst order, since the term distorts the nature of human sexuality and threatens the health and welfare of children and young people.
Next stop: the churches and religious believers. Will Trump buckle on that fight, too?
Cliff Kincaid is the Director of the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism and can be contacted at cliff.kincaid@aim.org.
I personally hope that when they finish destroying every thing they touch they will destroy themselves. if not Im sure someone can figure away to bankrupt this bunch of trash.
well, we had enough yet!
We took our Son out of Boy Scouts and he is now in Trail Life which is 100% Christian. I highly recommend other parents do the same.
I would’ve done the same thing Randy but I also think that’s what we’re doing wrong. We should’ve stood up the very first time they tried to infiltrate into being normal behavior and knock ’em on their ***. Liberalism always uses this shock and awe routine to get their way. Remember they started out just wanting to be left alone, and then they said they couldn’t help it, it was a disorder. Then it snowballed from there to it’s normal to this special rights ****. I am so sick of it I’d like to declare war on them. The only thing more corrupt then homo activity is the Koran teachings of islam. These two things should be wiped off the planet, and no liberal will ever change my mind on this.
Liberalism poisons everything. Notice, those of the perverse liberal camp don’t want to start their own organizations. They want to corrupt good organizations.
I am not sure this the safest course for anyone transgender, I don’t support this and I also feel that some transgender youth may be injured.
Remember the old story about what happens if you paint a brown monkey green and put it back in with the brown monkeys
I will not allow my son to join the girly, boys of America after this garbage. Fags are fags. You don’t like the term then don’t listen.. Buuhahahahaahah.
Enough said the truth is the light and I don’t care how many say different you told the truth thanks !!!
If Lord Baden Powell (Founder of the Boy Scouts) were alive today, he would have a massive heart attack. What the leftists are doing to our nation through our children, be it through our schools and now through the scouting program, is a disgrace. And those parents, who call themselves conservatives and/or Christians, who fail to rise up against the assault on, and the moral corruption of America’s children are equally guilty.
It’s the parents fault they pretend to be morally straight they sit up in the pews on sunday professing to hold dear to their religion .And allow satan to seep in to their physic in the guise of compassion and humanity and they for get the ways that seem right but in the end satan is tricky when your belief is exchanged for compassion you will surely expire !!!
If you look back to where things went south, it was Rex Tillerson who jammed the gay scout leaders in place. From there it was inevitable: gay scouts, trans scouts, girls in the boy scouts, and eventually the end of the BSA as it was founded to be.
Talk about fubar!
The task will be tremendously difficult because pop culture and the media are well on their way to instilling a “new compassionate normal” to at least two generations as we sit here. Because of this, I hazard a guess that at least 40% schoolchildren out there more or less believe “TG kids” are normal and most likely far more. How to brake this much less turn it around? You have to hijack pop-culture and infect the media and schools. There’s really no alternative. You have to instill in the greater public that there are standards of morality and normalcy and those that can’t fit need re-education or compassionate therapy (this was defacto in pre-60s). Second, and most difficult, we have to move the bible back as a standard else appear parochial and prejudiced by faith; there is a neutral moral “out” which was one regarded as old “Golden Rules” of civility and behavior. We have a crippling luck of leaders to reverse this trend. You begin to (regrettably) appreciate why those as the Chinese (and very slowly even the Japanese in a tardy corrective measure) keep such strict control on how their society’s values and morals are influenced or corrupted. Trust that any Boy Scout chapter that appears there will live up to its name.