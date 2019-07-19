32% of Democrats say white politicians can’t criticize people of color

In what has to be one of the most interesting polls of the day, Rasmussen Reports finds that “one-in-three Democrats think it’s racism any time a white politician criticizes a politician of color.”

Think what that means.

White politicians can’t say a word against black politicians, Hispanic politicians, Asian politicians — any politician with a skin color that deviates from white — without being accused of racism, according to about a third of Democrats.

Without being guilty of being racist, that is.

That’s just crazy. That’s just speech-stifling, freedom-chilling crazy.

The actual survey question went like this: “Is it racist for a white politician to criticize the political views of a politician of color?”

And in a national survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters, conducted between July 15 and July 16, and with a margin of error of plus/minus three percentage points, “32% of Democrats” say yes, according to Rasmussen.

That’s racism in itself.

It’s utterly racist to claim white politicians can’t criticize black politicians simply because of skin colors.

Still, those survey numbers explain much — namely, why every time a conservative criticizes the policies of the hard left, the progressive left, the little-more-than-socialist left, it’s always the favorite response of liberals to cry “racism.”

Tossing down the race card as a means of stifling dissenting views — it’s no longer just anecdotal, or a figment of imaginations, or conspiratorial and hallucinatory to suggest this is a favored tactic of many on the far left.

Now we have the polling numbers to prove it. A third of Democrats actually believe they’re justified in crying racism whenever a white politician disagrees with a politician of color.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @ckchumley.

