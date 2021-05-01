It is feared that as corporate America continues to become more woke – using their money to push leftist political causes – Christians will be next on the cancel culture list.

Christians beware

Journalist Rod Dreher – author of Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents – argues that totalitarianism is on the horizon as corporate America’s woke movement is headed toward a new social credit system similar to China’s that resembles Revelation’s “mark of the beast” … essentially persecuting those with differing political mindsets.

“This is not paranoia – these are things that are being talked about right now in Silicon Valley as something that would be good for America,” Dreher warned, according to CBN News. “Corporations like Walmart, Apple and others are richer and more powerful than some countries in this world, [and] because they believe that they’re fighting for virtue, they’re going to use the power that they have within the corporations and every other institution to persecute the Church.”

It is contended that left-wing groups putting the pressure on credit card and online payment companies to ban conservatives because their views do not align with woke ideology – including abortion, climate change, LGBTQ “rights,” social justice, open borders and COVID measures – should be a rising concern for Americans.

“People think I’m radical for saying this sort of thing, but I’m telling you, it’s coming,” Dreher assured.

Buy a product, support a cause

More and more companies are blatantly coming out and pushing leftist agendas … despite the fact that they are likely pushing away half of their clientele.

“Shampoo makers like Pantene used to run commercials about shampoo, [but] now they’re showing lesbian parents helping a biological boy become a girl.” CBN News noted. “Dove is celebrating women’s different body types, Vaseline is ‘fighting for equity in skincare,’ the gay agenda now has the support of the Oreo cookie, and Burger King is warning that bovine flatulence from the cows it depends on for burgers is causing climate change.”

Businesses know what’s best?

When it comes to social issues, Stephen Soukup – author of The Dictatorship of Woke Capital: How Political Correctness Captured Big Business – points out that corporate America has assumed the role as the country’s educators.

“This is a continuation of a trend in American history – of an elite ruling class that believes that they know better – and that they’re taking care of the poor, stupid, American people who don’t understand what they really need and what they really want and what’s really best for them,” Soukup explained, according to CBN.

Buyer beware!

Now, Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are taking a stand against companies pushing their leftist views, telling them to “stay out of politics” after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star game out of Atlanta to punish Georgia for its new election integrity law – leading 120 other CEOs and business leaders to consider punishing other states.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) pointed out how woke companies continue to do business in China while it uses Muslim slave labor and persecutes Christians and pro-democracy demonstrators, so he is rallying conservatives to boycott them.

“They’re boycotting a Georgia state law and yet they do business with China,” Paul explained to Fox News. “China’s never seen a free election. China is now putting people in jail for over a year at a time for speech violations.”

Former President Donald Trump also called for a boycott of woke companies that condemned Georgia’s voter integrity law.

“For years, the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them, [and] now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections,” Trump wrote in a statement, according to Fox News. “It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back – we have more people than they do – by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.”

He went on to mention President Joe Biden’s contested come-from-behind November election win, when Republican volunteers were sent home while more ballots were counted and absentee ballot harvesting was alleged.

“They rigged and stole our 2020 Presidential Election, which we won by a landslide, and then – on top of that – boycott and scare companies into submission,” Trump continued. “Never submit, never give up! The Radical Left will destroy our Country if we let them. We will not become a Socialist Nation.”

Will the woke go broke?

Verifying that most Americans want businesses to stay out of politics, a recent national Daily Wire survey using SurveyMonkey interviewed more than 1,000 Americans and revealed that 64% – including self-identified MLB fans, Delta Airlines customers and Coca-Cola consumers – indicated that they are “less likely to support” businesses and groups that speak out on controversial political issues.

Furthermore, 70% resonate with the statement, “Corporations and sports teams should generally stay out of politics,” while 67% believe that the MLB was motivated by “politics and publicity” instead of a “genuine concern for Georgia voters.”

