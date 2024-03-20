Vice Presidential First GOPUSA Staff | Mar 20, 2024 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 20 votes. Please wait... Share:
Exactly what human right gives a woman the right to murder her unborn baby?
What about the Baby’s human rights?
A woman’s body ends at the end of the baby’s umbilical cord and that is where the baby’s body begins.
It is NOT THE WOMAN’S BODY THAT THEY ARE KILLING; it is the baby’s body!!
I’ve often asked pro abortion supporters to tell me, WHERE IN our constitution was the ‘right to privacy’ even found, WHICH WAS USED for that stupid decision on abortion decades ago. NOT ONE COULD POINT IT OUT..
Over 50 MILLION innocent babys slaughtered since Roe V Wade made murder legal!
Remember, John 10:10 “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” Jesus gives life. Trust Him alone today for salvation.