Some 90 women, including some of the biggest names in U.S. gymnastics, have filed federal tort claims against the FBI, demanding $1billion in damages for the law enforcement agency’s mishandling of the investigation into former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar.

Most of the women charge that Nassar, a longtime U.S. Olympic team doctor who worked at Michigan State University, abused them after sexual abuse allegations were first reported to the FBI.

In 2018, a Michigan judge sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison after he was convicted on seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct while treating Olympians and other young gymnasts and athletes.

“The FBI knew that Larry Nassar was a danger to children when his abuse of me was first reported in September of 2015,” said gymnast Maggie Nichols, a Team USA member, according to ABC News.

“For 421 days, they worked with USA Gymnastics and [the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee] to hide this information from the public and allowed Nassar to continue molesting young women and girls. It is time for the FBI to be held accountable,” Nichols said.

Olympic gymnastics medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman were among the women who filed tort claims against the FBI.

Last month, the Justice Department announced it would not bring charges against two former FBI special agents who failed to properly investigate allegations that Nassar sexually abused athletes under his care.

A Justice Department inspector general’s report found the FBI was notified of Nassar’s behavior, but failed to act for more than a year.

