(EFE).- Donald Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that the president is showing no Covid-19 symptoms after earlier in the day Trump expressed his intention to participate in the Oct. 15 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden despite not having completed his treatment.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence,” Conley said of Trump in a written statement. “He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms.”

The doctor added that the president’s “vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95%-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well. I will provide updates as we know more.”

Trump is being monitored by a team of medical specialists at the White House around the clock.

Conley said that Trump “continues to do extremely well” after spending a “restful” night at the White House, and his vital signs and physical condition “remain stable.”

Trump was released late on Monday afternoon from Walter Reed military hospital, where he had been admitted last Friday after testing positive for Covid-19. He was transported back to the White House on Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

At a Monday press conference, Conley had admitted that the president is “not out of the woods yet” and that he is in uncharted territory with his infection given the fact that he has received a type of treatment that other Covid-19 patients have not received.

The president has been receiving a combination of powerful drugs including an experimental antibody cocktail prepared by the Regeneron pharmaceutical firm along with the antiviral Remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, one of the side effects of which – medical experts say – can be a sense of “euphoria.”

Trump, who after leaving the hospital on Monday urged people not to be afraid of the coronavirus, said on Tuesday on Twitter that he intends to participate in the upcoming debate in Miami.

Meanwhile, after the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, in which at least a dozen people close to Trump have tested positive, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and other top Pentagon officials are in quarantine after another officer became infected.

The quarantine affects practically all of Trump’s main military advisors, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Pentagon sources.

The US Coast Guard announced in a statement that the officer in that branch of the service who initially tested positive, thus forcing the other officers to go into quarantine since they had been in contact with him, is Adm. Charles Ray, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday.

Milley and the other officers on the Joint Chiefs of Staff have tested negative for the coronavirus so far, according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, the military brass has decided to work from home as a precaution and to follow the directives set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a protocol that is not being strictly followed by the White House.

© 2020 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.