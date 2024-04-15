Former President Donald Trump attributed Iran’s recent decision to attack Israel to weakness shown by the Biden administration, and vowed to revive American strength abroad once he is reelected to the White House.

“I wanted to say God bless the people of Israel. They’re under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness,” President Trump told a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “The weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that, they know that, everybody knows that. But America prays for Israel, and we send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way. This is an attack that would not have happened.”

“But we will return the world to peace through strength and it will happen very quickly. We will revive American strength abroad, and we will restore American strength at home. We were respected four years ago all over the world. Today, we are considered a joke. It’s not going to be for long, believe me. It’s not going to be for long.”

Iran attacked Israel on Saturday with dozens of drones and missiles aimed at the Jewish nation. This was the first time that the Islamic regime has launched a direct military assault against Israel.

In addition to President Trump, other Republicans have also voiced concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in an April 13 X post. “The world must be assured: Israel is not alone.”

“I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response. The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said that Iran’s attack on Israel is proof that President Biden’s approach toward the Islamic regime and the Middle East is “backwards.”

“Now as we risk entering WWIII, the U.S. must stand by Israel’s commitment to democracy. The president must stand firm, and stop coddling Iran immediately.”

Following Iran’s attack on Israel, President Biden said on Saturday that he spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister to “reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

On Sunday, President Biden plans to “convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack. My team will engage with their counterparts across the region.”

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the situation after Israel requested the council to hold an emergency meeting.

“This evening, I sent an urgent letter to the president of the Security Council. I called on the Council to hold an emergency meeting and demanded that they condemn Iran’s attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization,” Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said in an April 13 X post.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran.”

The latest conflict in the Middle East is not the first that has erupted under President Biden’s watch. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, with the conflict continuing to this day. Meanwhile, aggression directed against Taiwan by the Chinese communist regime threatens to drag the United States into yet another war.

Trump’s Warning, Israel Situation

The Biden administration has taken a softer stance toward the Iranian regime than the Trump administration. Last year, it decided to pay Iran $6 billion in exchange for releasing five American hostages. The payout came from Iranian assets held in South Korea. At the time, President Trump slammed the move, warning that the decision could end up being “extremely deadly.”

“Biden is giving $6 billion to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism … Biden’s ransom payment will be immediately used to stoke violence, bloodshed, and mayhem throughout the Middle East and all around the world, costing countless innocent lives,” he said.

The 45th president also said that the “fanatical Iranian regime” would likely use the $6 billion payment it receives to advance the country’s nuclear weapons program, putting the United States, Israel, and the entire world in “very grave peril.”

In an April 14 X post, Bella Wallersteiner, an associate fellow at think tank Bright Blue, pointed out that President Trump had “walked away from [President Barack] Obama’s nuclear deal, reimposing sanctions on Iran.”

“Meanwhile Biden has unfrozen billions in Iranian oil revenues. I do not believe last night would have happened under Trump.”

According to an April 14 update from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, there were more than 300 Iranian aerial threats targeting Israel on Saturday, of which 99 percent were intercepted. He called it “a very significant strategic achievement.”

“Of approximately 170 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that Iran launched, zero crossed into Israeli territory. Dozens of them were intercepted by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, our Aerial Defense Array, and the aerial defense systems and aircraft of our partners,” he said.

“From the more than 30 cruise missiles Iran launched, none crossed into Israeli territory. 25 of them were intercepted by IAF fighter jets outside the country’s borders. Out of over 120 ballistic missiles, only a few crossed into Israeli territory, with the rest being intercepted. These fell at the Nevatim Air Force Base, causing only minor damage to infrastructure.”

Iran wanted to incapacitate the air force base and impair Israel’s aerial capabilities with the attack but ended up failing to achieve its objective, Mr. Hagari stated.

In addition to Iran, multiple launches targeting Israel were made from Yemen and Iraq, none of which succeeded in crossing into Israeli territory.

“In recent hours, dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward the north; there were no casualties. Fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including Radwan targets.”