Trump told “Fox News Primetime” that he and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had built a “great relationship” with a joint interest in controlling illegal immigration and constructing an efficient border wall.

“[Lopez Obrador] is a great gentleman. We had a very good relationship. They had 28,000 soldiers on our border while we were building the wall … and they were also stopping them at their northern border by Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala,” he said.

“Today, they are coming in. You take a look. They are coming in from foreign countries. I see they are coming in from Yemen. They are coming in from the Middle East.

This video covers the border, economy, taxes, vaccines, Fauci, FDA and President Trump’s recommendations for his followers on getting the vaccine.



In the following video President Trump addresses the Washington Post’s admission that their story of Trump’s Georgia phone call was wrong.

