Trump told “Fox News Primetime” that he and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had built a “great relationship” with a joint interest in controlling illegal immigration and constructing an efficient border wall.
“[Lopez Obrador] is a great gentleman. We had a very good relationship. They had 28,000 soldiers on our border while we were building the wall … and they were also stopping them at their northern border by Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala,” he said.
“Today, they are coming in. You take a look. They are coming in from foreign countries. I see they are coming in from Yemen. They are coming in from the Middle East.
This video covers the border, economy, taxes, vaccines, Fauci, FDA and President Trump’s recommendations for his followers on getting the vaccine.
In the following video President Trump addresses the Washington Post’s admission that their story of Trump’s Georgia phone call was wrong.
I will never forget, or forgive the Spineless Traitorous Republican Party for allowing and possibly aiding and abetting the Left to steal this election and turning the country over to the Radical Left and one of the most if not the most incompetent presidents since Carter/Klinton/Obamao at such a critical time in our history.
You’re not the only one, who will never forgive them..
Listened to President Trump last night and if I could suggest one thing to him it would be , PLEASE be less wordy in your answers . Your detractors are not listening and your supporters are , but honestly it’s getting tiresome to hear the same thing 2 or 3 times in the same answer . Was thinking about your former TV show , which I didn’t watch but knew the concept , and if your hire gave such verbose answers to a question you posed you would surely say YOU’RE FIRED !! And WE is much more palatable than I !!
I pray for this country daily and for the poor souls who huddled in those Higgins boats approaching Normandy and the sacrifice they made only to have these progressives try to destroy this country brick by brick . Please let not their sacrifice to have been in vain !
My other comment would be “STOP LISTENING TO THE SAME morons, who kept advising you of whom to hire, when it seems damn near everyone you DID, turned out to be a backstabbing TRAITOR!”… AS to me, its Obvious those DOING THE so-called advising, were JUST AS TRAITOROUS as those others were.
Go rot in **** Joe Biden for destroying our Country, with illegal immigration, lawlessness and controlling the population, with the corona virus as an excuse for control!
AND take kamala, nancy, and all the rest of the DNC right along with ya.
America made a bad turn to the destructive -left when Biden/Kamala took the wheel.
Article 4, Section 4, Protecting our Borders under the U.S. Constitution. Article 4 Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states:
U.S. Constitution states: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the legislature, or of the executive (when the legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.
This U.S. corrupt demented puppet Democrat party president biden is violating the U.S. Constitution, which he swore to uphold.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
The Socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY and needs to be destroyed.
they do not care about the constitution scruffy and its apparent the gop lawmakers dont either.
where are the injunctions and lawsuits and court rulings to stop this agenda?
the dam left filed every day on trumps agenda.
NOR does it seems the supreme court cares either…