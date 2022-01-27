Throughout the years, I had an enormous respect for the Democratic Party. It was the party of my maternal great-grandparents and grandparents. My paternal grandparents were immigrants who, by circumstances and choice, didn’t become citizens. The Republican outlier was my mother (who interestingly was the only one who ever sought and was elected to public office.) The upshot is that knowing family members and friends who were Democrats was both an intellectually challenging and edifying experience; and, both despite and because of these differences, our bonds of family and friendship were strengthened.

Why? Because though we differed on how to make a “more perfect union,” we all agreed on the fact that our imperfect union was a force for moral good at home and abroad – i.e., American exceptionalism was real; and worthy of protecting and promoting.

Not so today.

Today’s regressive, hard Left Democratic Party deems America a systemically racist, economically unjust global polluter, and a martial and cultural colonizer of oppressed peoples throughout the world. The Left has expended time, money, and sanity in endeavoring to “fundamentally transform” what they allege is our racist, nativist, homophobic, Islamophobic, science-denying, etc., domestic hellscape into their phantasmagorical panacea guiding their delusional, self-inflated existence. Eschewing and/or hollowing out the meanings of liberty, equality, the constitution, free markets, and national defense, the regressive Left seeks a socialist Utopia sans citizenship premised upon their new values of Diversity, Inclusivity, and Equity – in sum, their pagan earth worshipping Climate Cult and nihilistic DIE Cult combined to surmount and supersede the fatally flawed American past and present.

That the Left refuses to concede – let alone appreciate – our nation’s inherent goodness is not a matter of speculation. One need only listen to the hoarse exhortations of the repressive, regressive socialists who have taken over both the Democrat Party’s base – and, yes, its leadership. How else to explain its weaponization of the federal government against its political opponents? Its continued efforts to curb the free speech, encroach upon the consciences, and cancel the livelihoods of those dissenting from the party’s Leftist ideology? Its indoctrination of the corrosive critical race theory within institutions ranging from kindergartens to corporations to barracks? Its continued attempts to trample constitutionally protected rights for their subjectively ill-defined “common good” – which is merely a call to serve their party not our country.

To cite an example from a January 5th The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen poll, “COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated,” the party that claims it alone can save “our democracy” (though not our republic) remains unabashed in its support for heinously autocratic measures against their fellow citizens. Here are the crosstabs (and the methodology) for just the self-identified Democrats:

78% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor President Biden’s plan to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the employees of large companies and government agencies.

55% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor a proposal for federal or state governments to fine Americans who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

59% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor a proposal to limit the spread of the coronavirus by having federal or state governments require that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

48% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor a proposal for federal or state governments to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.

47% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor a proposal for federal or state governments to require unvaccinated citizens to use a smart phone app or wearable device that tracks unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others.

45% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor a proposal to limit the spread of the coronavirus by having federal or state governments require that citizens temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Well, at least only 29% of Democrats strongly favor or somewhat favor a proposal to temporarily remove parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The best news for those sane and significant in number (if no longer in influence) Democrats who still cherish our republic?

The poll didn’t ask how receptive the other Democrats were to replicating genocidal communist China’s “protocols” that implemented a neighbor against neighbor “snitch line” replete with escalating bounties upon COVID violators; and a practice whereby said violators were to be “paraded around the town in hazmat suits and publicly shamed by police in riot gear.”

Then again, all involved already knew that answer….

As he describes himself: The product of a misspent youth, the Hon. Thaddeus G. McCotter (M.C., Ret.) is a guitarist, author, occasional radio co-host, and recovering politician. He is a former U.S. Congressman from Michigan having represented that state’s 11th Congressional district from 2003-2012.

The post The Left’s COVID Autocrats appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.