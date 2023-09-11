Every “second string” Republican presidential contender needs to be asked one question and no other, with only a “Yes or No” response accepted. They need to take an unambiguous stand on whether or not they believe the 2020 Election was stolen on Election Day and in the wee hours of the next morning. And Ramaswamy does not get to get “clever” and equivocate by saying that it was stolen through the suppression of information on Hunter, weeks prior to the Election.

Of course none of them will admit to the flagrant corrupt actions which we all saw, as polling places were “closed down,” Republican election judges forced out of the room, with only Democrats remaining to tabulate the unmonitored ballots, truckloads of “ballots” being dropped at crucial locations, counts simultaneously stopped in all six of the “swing states” (but no others) where President Trump was comfortably ahead, only to re-open with Biden ostensibly taking the lead by razor thin margins in all six. And the list of brazen indefensible corruption goes on!

So for these “Republicans” to deny the Election theft after all that, we can only assume that they are fine with elections being stolen, if doing so might work to their political advantage. They can no longer be counted on to fight for the Constitution and the Rule of Law, when it isn’t politically expedient to do so, or if they might face backlash on the nightly Fake News.

However, that’s only the beginning of the damage dealt to the Nation by their treachery and pragmatism. Given the circumstances of November 2020, consider what an actual Biden “win” would indicate. Even back then, Ol’ Joe could barely complete a sentence, and was obviously being fed “talking points” on a real time basis. On some occasions, he repeated instructions out loud, clearly unable to discern if he was supposed to speak them or obey them. His campaign rallies drew little or no audience, with participants obviously selected and paid to participate. Meanwhile Americans showed up by the tens of thousands to hear President Trump speak.

So if Biden had actually won, we would have to conclude that the Nation actually preferred his Obama “third term” leftist lurch into the morass of socialism and third world squalor to Donald Trump’s very successful programs of “Making America Great Again.” And this alternate “reality,” picked up by the RINO candidates would mean that they would be compelled to reverse course from the Trump agenda. Certainly they could not win with it. After all, according to their own assertions of an “honest” 2020 election, America had resoundingly turned its back on the MAGA movement, giving the decrepit Biden and his leftie puppet masters the needed mandate to turn our Nation in Cuba and Venezuela.

Of course for those second-string candidates to acknowledge that the Election was indeed stolen, they would by default be admitting that it is President Trump’s to reclaim, in order to rectify the criminality, corruption, and treason which we witnessed on November 3 and 4 of 2020. Apparently, these “Republicans” are more comfortable accepting that criminality, corruption, and treason, than they are taking the stand to actually confront and rectify it, for the sake of those crude, annoying peasants known as the “We the People.”

Thus the question needs to be asked “What are these RINOs, and so many others within the GOP ‘Establishment’ really up to?” And it is that disturbing answer which Americans need to muster the courage to face, and the resolve to correct. What we are seeing is the culmination of a long, protracted battle within the Republican Party for dominance; the two factions being the “Business as usual” crowd from inside the Beltway Swamp (Sewer), and the Conservative Grassroots.

For years, this confrontation has simmered, with RINOs regularly back-stabbing real conservatives and driving them to defeat. Then in a shameless political “sleight of hand,” these same RINOs suddenly revert to “Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment” (Thou shalt not criticize a fellow Republican), citing it totally out of context, to demand Conservatives join with them to get their favored “Establishment” candidates across the finish line. And for years, Conservatives have reluctantly played along.

In 2016, Donald Trump rode to victory and loudly proclaimed “No More!” Since that time, he’s been in the crosshairs of every major “Republican” player inside the Beltway with a yearning to get back to the perks and comfort of D.C. “Business as usual.” And that’s on top of the assaults he faced from the openly anti-American leftist Democrats.

To understand just how far the Republican “Establishment” has been willing to sink, consider that these 2024 presidential wannabes are perfectly fine with all the phony “indictments” and other leftist/Globalist efforts to keep President Trump off the ticket. Like vultures, they’re circling and waiting. And if the thoroughly corrupt and lawless “system” somehow succeeds at disqualifying him, meaning despotic third world political attacks are now the norm for America, these candidates will be thoroughly invigorated as they jockey for front-runner position.

This is the real explanation of the second phony “impeachment,” and the recent efforts by so called “Republicans” in Colorado to prevent President Trump from being on the ballot in that state. Every outward sign gives ample proof that President Trump not only won comfortably in 2020, but barring even more extensive cheating, can do so in 2024. Of course his attackers claim to be all about the ” rule of law and the Constitution,” yet are strangely silent regarding the rampant, treasonous lawlessness of Obama during his first two terms, as well as currently, as he pulls the strings of his sock puppet, Ol’ Joe.

As to the Constitution, never forget that these are the same people who, when its directives for America to be a Representative Republic become inconvenient to the leftist agenda, suddenly declare it to be a “living document,” and on that basis claim license to totally ignore it.

The outrages, lawlessness, and hypocrisy are mainstay in the current Federal Government, and will not fix themselves. The situation will only be made right from the outside. That is what is at stake in 2024.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.