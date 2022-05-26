Well, it’s official. The only cheap gasoline that Joe Biden seems to like is the stuff he keeps pouring on the bonfire of racial grievance politics.

“Evil will not win,” Biden said during his speech in Buffalo in the wake of the supermarket mass shooting of mostly black victims by an unhinged nutcase white supremacist. “We have to refuse to live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and profit.”

Great. But, if that’s the case, we need to move somewhere that isn’t saturated with the sort of “news” promulgated by the New York Times, Washington Post and the “legacy” networks. They abandoned mere liberal bias years ago and have been fomenting division and lying to us as brazenly as their comrades in the old Soviet media.

The Buffalo shooting wasn’t the work of a self-described “fascist,” we’re told. It was caused by America’s “systemic white racism” and more specifically by Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson. He and others have expressed concern over America’s wide open southern border as millions arrive and are targeted to become cogs in the Democrats’ dependency machine.

So, support for an enforceable border, along with honest elections, adds up to egging on some creep to shoot up black people.

Don’t try to find the logic. This is being shoveled out as part of the Left’s scabrous identity politics.

But it’s nothing new. In 1963, some commentators cited the “right-wing” political climate in Dallas as incubating John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, was an avowed communist who revered Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro and visited the Soviet Union. Jackie Kennedy lamented that her husband’s life had been taken by “a silly little communist.”

Yet, somehow it was the fault of conservative activists. Joining in, a Soviet commentator claimed that future GOP presidential nominee Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater was responsible for JFK’s death because of Mr. Goldwater’s conservative rhetoric.

In 2013, during the 50-year anniversary of JFK’s assassination, the New Yorker ran a piece by George Packer, “Leaving Dealey Plaza.” He blamed the city of Dallas’s then-conservative climate and cited current U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert as “the spiritual descendants” of “nut country.”

In 1998, virtually the entire national media blamed Christian, pro-family groups for the murder of gay Wyoming college student Matthew Shepard, who was left to die after a busted drug deal. Prior to Mr. Shepard’s death, several pro-family groups had taken out full-page ads in major newspapers in a “Truth and Love” campaign offering hope for spiritually fostered change to people who wanted to leave the LGBTQ lifestyle.

NBC’s Katie Couric and others absurdly suggested that this compassionate outreach was the underlying motivation for the two druggies who beat up Mr. Shepard and left him tied to a fence.

More recently, the death of George Floyd has been used as a symbol of “systemic white racism” by Black Lives Matter and Antifa as an excuse for rioting, looting and attacks on the police.

We’ve seen other tragic events in recent months, including the November 21, 2021, massacre of six white people and injuries to more than 50 others in a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade. Among the murdered victims was an 8-year-old boy. The driver’s Facebook page praised Black Lives Matter and called for violence against whites.

No clear motive here, the media decided. The story quickly faded, and President Biden declined to blame the murders on the anti-white rhetoric that animates BLM, much of the media and, yes, his own speeches.

In June 2020, at the height of rioting and the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 health officials issued an open letter stating that people should continue to gather for protests, because, “White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19.”

If you want to know what happens when an entire race is blamed for anything that goes wrong, it might be worth seeing Dachau in Germany or Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Or you can visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC.

The antidote to hate is not more hate or being silenced. It is speaking truth in love. It is standing up against those who peddle hate while claiming to be tolerant.

A rising number of courageous, conservative minority Americans are speaking out, running for office and flatly rejecting the Left’s victim mentality and diabolical plot to divide us by race.

They love God, America and their families and want to preserve this blessed and irreplaceable nation.

A version of this column ran originally in The Washington Times.

