Unvaccinated Allen West, a candidate for Texas governor and a former member of the U.S. House representing South Florida, announced he has pneumonia due to Covid-19.

His wife wife Angela, who received the vaccine and flu shots, also contracted the virus.

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious,” Allen West posted Saturday on Facebook. “I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

According to a later post, the retired Army lieutenant colonel “is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”

He said he was taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — two drugs that do not have a proven track record of success in treating Covid-19.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period,” West wrote. “There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95.”

On Thursday, West spoke to a “packed house” tat the Mission Generation Annual Gala Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas.

Before moving to Texas, West served one term as a member of the U.S. House from 2011-13. He was defeated in the general election by Lois Frankel.

On July 4, West announced his bid for governor and stepped down as chairman of the Texas Republican Party.

Greg Abbott is seeking a third term for governor was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus in August.

