Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, were the victims of a “swatting” incident on New Year’s Day, the couple claim.

Mr. Paxton and his wife told Fox News Digital on Jan. 2 that their home in McKinney, Texas, was targeted as part of the attack, leading to law enforcement officials descending on the property in response to what they believed to be a “life-threatening” situation.

The couple were not at home at the time authorities arrived, they said.

The Texas attorney general’s claims come amid a rise in swatting attacks across the United States in which individuals or groups make hoax calls to police, prompting authorities to dispatch a large number of armed police officers, typically tactical units, to a particular address.

Such incidents, which draw police resources away from real crimes, are currently being investigated by the FBI.

“On New Year’s Day, a currently unidentified caller made a false report to 911 describing a life-threatening situation at our home in McKinney,” the couple told the online publication.

“As a result, the City of McKinney Police and Fire Departments quickly and bravely responded to what they believed could be a dangerous environment.

“We were not home at the time and were made aware of the false report when a state trooper, who was contacted by McKinney police, informed us of the incident,” they continued.

“Making false reports to 911 is a crime which should be vigorously prosecuted when this criminal is identified. These fake calls divert resources from actual emergencies and crimes and could endanger our first responders,” the couple continued.

“We are grateful for the bravery and professionalism of the men and women serving in the McKinney police and fire departments,” Mr. and Mrs. Paxton added.

It is not clear if any arrest or arrests have been made in response to the hoax call.

The McKinney Police Department could not be reached for further comment.

The alleged swatting of Mr. and Mrs. Paxton’s home comes after he vowed in October to file criminal charges against Texas House lawmakers who led his recent impeachment trial over claims that they doxed him by publicly posting documents containing his home address.

Mr. Paxton was ultimately acquitted in his impeachment trial after lawmakers accused him of engaging in corruption and abuse of office.

“We understand some people may not agree with our strong conservative efforts to secure the border, prevent election fraud, and protect our constitutional liberties, but compromising the effectiveness and safety of law enforcement is completely unacceptable,” Mr. Paxton told Fox News.

Republicans, Democrats Targeted

The latest incident comes shortly after Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) claimed her home in Georgia was the target of a swatting attempt on Christmas morning and before that on Dec. 21.

The lawmaker also claimed she had received death threats.

In a series of posts to X, formerly Twitter, Ms. Greene said she has been the victim of swatting a total of eight times so far.

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) also reported similar bogus calls made to their homes during the Christmas period, as did Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

It is not clear if the incidents are connected.

Last month, Ms. Greene vowed to introduce legislation that would make it “much easier” for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute those who make false reports to police as part of the swatting phenomenon.

The Georgia lawmaker said individuals who draw valuable police resources away from real crimes should face a minimum of life in prison.

Schools have also increasingly been targeted by the swatting phenomenon in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

Over the past year alone, more than 500 schools across 24 states have fallen victim to hoax calls in which individuals or groups claim there is an active shooter at the school, according to a report published in October by The Washington Post.