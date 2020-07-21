The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from congressional Democrats to finalize a ruling that would allow them to quickly resume the fight for President Donald Trump’s tax records.

Democrats petitioned the court last week to make final their ruling earlier this month that sent the case back to a lower court for further examination. Doing so would allow them to “accelerate the proceedings in the lower courts.”

The Supreme Court denied the application Monday in an unsigned order, which means the case, Trump vs. Mazars USA, won’t reach the lower court any sooner than Aug. 3.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have granted the request, the order noted.

Democratic lawmakers first sought the records after Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified last year that he’d manipulated the value of the president’s assets for personal gain.

In its July 9 ruling, the court ruled in a 7-2 vote that lower courts didn’t do enough to address the Constitution’s “separation of powers concerns.” It was one of two rulings by the court that day involving Trump’s fiscal records. The other granted a request by New York City prosecutors to let a grand jury see the records.

The high court agreed Friday to expedite its judgment in the New York case.

Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.