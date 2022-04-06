The Secret Service is paying over $30,000 a month renting out a Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden…just in case you’re wondering where your taxes go…

Indeed, the agency tasked with protecting Joe Biden and his family have been renting the house close to Hunter’s nearly $20,000 a month Malibu property for around a year.

“Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations,” the Service commented.

Don Mihalek, an ABC News contributor and former senior Secret Service agent, said that the rental is simply “the cost of doing business for the Secret Service,” per Just the News.

“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” he said. “This isn’t new. The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven up prices substantially.”

