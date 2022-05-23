Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland’s state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
“Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum’s supply contract have been cut off,” Gasum said in a statement.
The energy firm added that it will instead use other sources for its filling stations.
Gasum warned Friday that Russia would cut off the supply over the weekend.
“It has highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted,” CEO Mika Wiljanen said in the statement. “However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in coming months.”
The company also warned in a statement Wednesday of “a real risk” that natural gas imports from Russia could end this week under the company’s gas supply contract ending.
The prior day it announced in a statement that it planned to take its natural gas supply contract with Russian Gazprom Export into arbitration after rejecting its requirement announced in April to switch from paying in euros to rubles.
“In this situation, Gasum had no choice but to take the contract to arbitration,” Wiljanen said in the statement at the time. “In this challenging situation, we will do our utmost to be able to supply our Finnish customers with the energy they need.”
The gas cutoff comes after Finland recently formally applied to join NATO to strengthen its security amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
don’t insinuate that russia cut the gas supply because finland filed to join Nato! It is ppurely Russia’s answer of demanding that belligerent countries pay for the supply in rubles BECAUSE with those stupid sanctions, Russia has been cut off from Swift AND 300 billion of Russia’s assets in Us have been stolen/robbed/looted from Russia. You don’t expect Russia to supply gas which gets paid in Euros and then those payments get confiscated, do you?
THis is yet another putin scare tactic..
And do you know what the United States could be doing right now? Selling Finland the natural gas they need.
But then again, Europe and the World would not be in this position if Bumbles-Mumbles Biden hadn’t signed away our energy independence in those first few hours of his Presidency. And a little later when he okay-ed Russia’s European pipeline after cancelling Our Keystone pipeline. We would not have had to pay Russia for their dirty oil, helping to contribute the extra money Putin needed to fund his vendetta again Ukraine, and the world would be way calmer than it is today.
Biden and his Administration, and Democrats in both Houses, have much to answer for.
BIDEN HATES our own energy sector.. HE WOULD NEVER open things up, so we could SELL to other nations.. remember he wants to SEE IT DESTROYED!