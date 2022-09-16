As AFN reported yesterday, MyPillow chief Mike Lindell (pictured above) reported that while in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant Tuesday in Mankato, Minnesota, he was approached by several FBI agents who demanded that he turn over his cell phone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors claim was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country.

“Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us – and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI. Well, it turns out they were the FBI,” Lindell said on his radio program Tuesday night. “I can’t even imagine that you can take someone’s phone because they want me to be a witness in the Tina Peters case. But I’m not a witness; they just want my phone.”

Abraham Hamilton III is General Counsel and public policy analyst for American Family Association. During an appearance Wednesday on American Family Radio, he explained that’s not standard operation procedure for the FBI.

“Having a relationship with somebody who is under investigation doesn’t make your person or property subject to seizure and search by the government,” stated the attorney. “If they’re concerned about communications with the object of their investigation – for example, emails or text messages – why can’t they just search his phone or his documents?”

This is all about intimidation, said Hamilton: “It seems to me the Department of Justice, in furtherance of its weaponization against all things Trump and those who would support Trump, is continuing its effort to be weaponized against Trump supporters – and really, to intimidate people into thinking that Hey, you too could be in the crosshairs.”

The former criminal prosecutor added that the feds hope such intimidation will provoke a self-censoring of people who are willing to speak out.

Editor’s Note: The American Family Association is the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates AFN.net.

