(The Center Square) – Preliminary data obtained by The Center Square from a U.S. Border Patrol agent show apprehensions and gotaways at the southern border total 232,809 in June.

This includes 188,787 encounters/apprehensions and at least 44,022 gotaways.

The preliminary data excludes Office of Field Operations data, meaning the official numbers, once released, will be higher, although U.S. Customs and Border Protection doesn’t make the gotaway data public.

“Gotaways” is the official term used by Border Patrol to describe foreign nationals who enter the U.S. illegally and don’t surrender at ports of entry but intentionally seek to evade capture from law enforcement.

In June, these numbers totaled 247,330, including 197,321 encounters/apprehensions and at least 50,009 gotaways. In May, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported the highest monthly total of apprehensions at the southern border in recorded U.S. history of 239,416. That excluded gotaways totaling at least 70,793.

In April, CBP reported 235,478 total encounters/apprehensions; in March, 222,239; in February, 165,902; in January, 154,816. These totals all exclude gotaway data.

In all months, the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors in Texas experienced the most traffic.

The numbers are broken down by BP sector and categories, including apprehensions, turn backs, non-violations, outstanding, no-arrests, gotaways (known/recorded), and deceased. Here are the numbers for the month of July based on the preliminary data obtained by The Center Square.

Big Bend Sector

Apps – 1,884

TBs – 15

Got Aways (known/recorded) – 677

Unresolved Detection – 12

No Arrest – 59

Deceased – 4

Non-violation – 9

Outstanding – 22

Del Rio Sector

Apps – 51,674

TBs – 80

Got Aways (known/recorded) – 10,993

Unresolved Detection – 156

No Arrest – 2,222

Deceased – 18

Non-violation – 100

Outstanding – 49

El Centro Sector

Apps – 7,191

TBs – 585

Got Aways (known/recorded) – 691

Unresolved Detection – 1

No Arrest – 1

Deceased – 4

Non-violation – 4

Outstanding – 7

El Paso Sector

Apps- 25,258

TBs- 3,180

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 10,126

Unresolved Detection- 34

No Arrest- 73

Deceased – 10

Non-violation – 44

Outstanding – 33

Laredo Sector

Apps – 7,006

TBs – 1,568

Got Aways (known/recorded) – 1,974

Unresolved Detection – 46

No Arrest – 754

Deceased -15

Non-violation – 243

Outstanding – 0

RGV Sector

App s- 36,078

TBs – 3,131

Got Aways (known/recorded) – 4,232

Unresolved Detection – 279

No Arrest – 3,015

Deceased – 30

Non-violation – 125

Outstanding – 26

San Diego Sector

Apps – 16,553

TBs – 460

Got Aways (known/recorded) – 4,386

Unresolved Detection – 9

No Arrest – 3,779

Deceased – 0

Non-violation – 30

Outstanding – 171

Tucson Sector

Apps- 17,433

TBs- 906

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 9,678

Unresolved Detection- 135

No Arrest- 2,181

Deceased- 22

Non-violation- 160

Outstanding- 294

Yuma Sector

Apps- 25,730

TBs- 136

Got Aways (known/recorded)- 1,265

Unresolved Detection- 13

No Arrest- 23

Deceased- 6

Non-violation-35

Outstanding- 12

Apprehensions include those in the U.S. illegally who surrender or are caught by BP officers. Turn backs include those who entered illegally but returned to Mexico.

The categories of “no arrests” and “unresolved detection” aren’t part of 6 U.S. Code, which classifies how encounters are to be reported. These categories are used as a way to lower the number of gotaways being reported, the BP officer, who talked with The Center Square on the condition of anonymity out of fear for his job, says.

No arrests mean someone “was detected in a non-border zone and their presence didn’t affect Got-Away statistics,” according to the official internal tracking system definition used by agents to record data. “Unresolved detection” means the same thing, but the officers, for a range of reasons, couldn’t determine citizenship.

Non-violations are “deemed to have committed no infraction and don’t affect Got-Away statistics,” according to the tracking system definition.

The categories of non-violations, no arrests and unresolved detection should actually be categorized as got-aways, the BP officer says, assuming all non-arrests were of non-citizens. Including these categories, the total number of gotaways for July would be closer to 56,817; June would be closer to 66,973 and May’s would be 90,246.