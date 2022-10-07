Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor.

Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she arrived at her Cully neighborhood cafe to find patrol cars parked outside and the shattered storefront’s plate glass windows still crackling.

“I’m just kind of numb right now,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “It was planned. It wasn’t just random.”

Guzman said police officials had asked her to host a two-hour event for community members interested in talking to officers. Guzman agreed.

But when the 52-year-old posted the event on social media with the hashtags “#positiveoutreach” and “#weliveforthefuture,” her page was flooded with dozens of angry messages.

“I was just hoping people from the community could bring their concerns, their questions — because there’s a lot of questions right now that people have for the police,” she said.

Hours after Guzman’s post, the cloaked figures showed up bearing hammers and crowbars, she said, citing surveillance camera footage. The business owner said the vandals never stepped foot inside but appeared to have some sort of paint sprayer that misted much of the store, including Native American art and the authentic stuffed bison head mounted on the wall.

Surveillance video captured 6 masked individuals in black bloc carrying out an attack on the indigenous woman-owned Bison Coffeehouse in Portland on Oct. 5. Online, #Antifa accounts celebrated the attack, saying it was retribution for the cafe hosting "coffee with a cop" event. https://t.co/to80BwTRYD pic.twitter.com/JuYPoCVMkK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2022

Breaking: An indigenous-owned cafe in Portland, Ore. scheduled to host a "coffee with a cop" community event was smashed up & sprayed w/paint everywhere by 6 masked assailants using hammers & crowbars. #Antifa are celebrating the attack on social media. From Bison Coffeehouse: pic.twitter.com/zT1wJVmE2S — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2022

Guzman is an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, and her father, Garry Guzman, operated East Side Motorcycle on the Cully Boulevard property for four decades.

The attack lasted only a minute, Loretta Guzman said, but inflicted “thousands and thousands” of dollars in damage.

Guzman said she started sweeping up glass and scrubbing off the white paint, then spent the rest of the night cooking, as all of the shop’s pastries are prepared in-house.

The windows of the store have since been boarded up, and Guzman said the event with police officers went on as planned on Wednesday morning.

“I’m hoping they’re trying to make a change from all the stuff that happened over the years,” she said of the Portland Police Bureau. “You don’t have the answers, but maybe you can try to figure things out, to make things better.”

“That was my thought — at least we can try,” she said.

— Zane Sparling

