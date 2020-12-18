Pompeo: China-sponsored campus institutes ‘up to no good’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says many American colleges are being “bought by Beijing.”

Speaking Wednesday at the Georgie Institute of Technology, Secretary Pompeo said “left-leaning,” “anti-American” campuses in the U.S. are “easy targets” for the Chinese Communist Party. He explained that’s why the CCP has planted Confucius Institutes (CIs) on many campuses.

“Under President Trump, our State Department has made very clear these Confucius Institutes are literally up to no good,” Pompeo stated. “Many have gone away. Many campuses have seen that and they’ve chosen to close down these institutes. But right here in Georgia, Wesleyan College still has one in Macon.”

One News Now reported in 2017 that the National Association of Scholars found cause for concern about Confucius Institutes in four specific areas: intellectual freedom, transparency, entanglement, and soft power. In its April 2017 report “Outsourced to China,” the NAS recommended that all American universities close their CIs – and that federal and local governments investigate whether the Institutes pose a threat to national security and human rights.

According to NAS, 103 Confucius Institutes were in operation in April 2017; as of September 2020, that number had dropped to 67.

During his talk at Georgia Tech, Secretary Pompeo reported that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has refused to let him speak on campus for fear of offending ethnic Chinese students and officials.

“And I must say that yielding to the objection of hurt feelings plays right into the Chinese Communist Party’s hands,” he added. “Look, we can’t let the CCP weaponize political correctness against American liberties. We have to protect and preserve them.”

Pompeo shared that the Department of Education reports schools in the U.S. have taken an estimated $1.3 billion from China since 2013, evidence that many of the nation’s colleges are being bought by Beijing.