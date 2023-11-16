(The Center Square) – U.S. House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that he has issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden’s business associates, Mervyn Yan and Eric Schwerin, as well as his gallerist, George Bergès, and art patron, Elizabeth Naftali.

The subpoenas demand they appear for depositions, the latest step in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as increasing evidence has been released to back allegations that the Biden family and associates received more than $20 million from several overseas entities and that some of that money may have gone to the president.

The Biden family and associates allegedly had about 20 shell companies that received money from entities in several nations including Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania, Kazakhstan.

“The House Oversight Committee is leaving no stone unturned as we investigate President Joe Biden’s central role in his family’s domestic and international business dealings,” Comer said. “Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee delivered subpoenas to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and other Biden family associates connected to the record of evidence obtained by this Committee.

“A plethora of bank records, texts, emails, and a transcribed interview with Biden family associate Devon Archer all show the Bidens and their business partners sold access to the highest levels of our government, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of America’s interests,” he added.

Bergès received a subpoena because of his work as Hunter Biden’s art dealer. Critics have blasted Hunter and his father for Hunter’s six-figure paintings, saying they were used illicitly.

These subpoenas come after the same committee earlier this month subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden, the president’s brother, and their business associate Bob Walker.

Comer has released evidence in recent weeks of two payments totaling $240,000 to President Biden from his family members. Comer also sent a letter to Americore Holdings, LLC trustee, saying they gave a Biden family member a loan.

“In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore – a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator,” Comer’s office said in the announcement. “According to Americore bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.’”

Comer says that money came to Biden after being shuffled through several accounts to hide its origin.

Copies of checks and bank records, have been made public by the committee to back these claims, as well as tesimony from IRS whistleblowers.

The president has repeatedly dismissed the allegation that he personally benefited from any overseas dealings.