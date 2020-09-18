A top Placer County official sent a letter to embattled San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious on Tuesday, inviting her to open a salon in Placer County after her San Francisco business came under fire for an controversy involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The letter, written by Board of Supervisors Chair Bonnie Gore, was sent to Kious after she appeared on the Fox News Channel show Fox and Friends and said she had decided to close her San Francisco salon after the incident and move elsewhere.

Gore, in the letter, told Kious she was “disheartened” to hear about her experience with Pelosi, especially in light of financial hardships felt by salon owners across the state during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“While you may already know your next destination, I would like to invite you to consider setting up your next salon here,” Gore wrote. “Our arms are open to hard-working small business owners.”

“I hope to hear from you!,” Gore hand wrote at the bottom of the letter, according to a photo posted to her Facebook page.

Kious came into the national spotlight last month after surveillance footage from her salon, eSalon, showed Pelosi getting her hair done and wearing her mask around her neck. Pelosi faced criticism from President Donald Trump on Twitter for using the salon while others remained closed and not wearing a mask.

Hair salons have been closed in San Francisco since March and were allowed to reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor services, according to Forbes. Hair salons and barbershops across California are now allowed to operate indoors with safety precautions, although county health orders can still prohibit the practice.

Pelosi made mask-wearing mandatory on the House of Representatives floor in July.

Last week, Placer County was downgraded from the state’s most restrictive monitoring level to the second most restrictive, allowing more businesses and schools to open, including indoor dining at restaurants up to 25% capacity.

The same day, the Placer Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to end the county’s local COVID-19 emergency, citing low coronavirus infection numbers and ample hospital space.

