New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the powerful National Rifle Association, alleging self-dealing among the organization’s top officials despite being registered as a non-profit.
James accused senior leadership at the nation’s largest pro-gun lobbying group, including chief executive Wayne LaPierre, of diverting millions of dollars away from “the charitable mission” for trips to the Bahamas, private jets, expensive meals and other luxury items.
The group also appeared to dole out lucrative no-show contracts to former employees in order to “buy their silence and continued loyalty.”
“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”
James is asking the court to dissolve the NRA and require each of the current and former executives named in the suit to pay full restitution. The suit argues that the four executives, including LaPierre, should be barred from serving on the board of any charity in New York.
The lawsuit claims that the organization had a $27.8 million surplus in 2015, which dwindled by $64 million just three years later as the group reported being $36 million in the red.
LaPierre, who has led the lobbying group for decades, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on private trips for himself and his family, the suit alleges. Those trips include eight visits to the Bahamas and all-expense-paid safaris in Africa with his wife, Susan, according to the lawsuit.
Over the past two years, LaPierre also spent $3.6 million on travel consultants and several million dollars on private security for himself and his family, according to the suit.
At a Manhattan press conference, James said the NRA operated as “a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality.”
“Today we send a strong and loud message: No one is above the law, not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in this country,” she said.
Rots o Ruck, Idiot!!!!
We have far to many such legal eagles within our Judicial System who only rule by their own personal and/or political pressure philosophies !!! They Do Not Rule By Laws, Our Constitution, and Our Bill Of Rights as they are legally bound to do !!! In this case this Radicalized Attorney General, having been “Appointed” by Governor Cuomo is way to far left for “We The People’s” Best Interest and could care less about us then placating the new Socialistic Far Left Agenda !!!!
she’s just another affirmative action poster child that continually FAILS to impress….
THOUSANDS, if not TENS of thousands of Good, Honest, ETHICAL Black attorneys in NY State and they picked her…
Pathetic…
Considering all the crap that the gun haters keep throwing at the NRA, leadership needs a break once in a while.
Strange that she doesn’t file a similar suit against the SPLC, one of the biggest and most self-dealing scams in the country. (Well, not so strange, I guess.)
Yeah!
Who does he think he is? A Democrat Politician?
How deep could this go? Remember Col. Oliver North? He is CIA, Deep State. Think he could be mad? Now maybe Wayne screwed up, but you suppose they may be taking it to the next level? Just food for thought. Things are almost never as they seem with these guys, and they still REALLY want our guns. Ollie was in Angola AND Iran-Contra. Remember drugs and guns?
“The NRA’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, wrote a letter to the board Thursday accusing North of plotting to remove him from the group by threatening to release to the board “damaging” information about LaPierre. He claimed North, a former Marine Corps lieutenant colonel perhaps best known for his role in the Iran-contra affair, was pressuring him to resign over alleged financial transgressions.”
“James accused senior leadership at the nation’s largest pro-gun lobbying group, including chief executive Wayne LaPierre, of diverting millions of dollars away from “the charitable mission” for trips to the Bahamas, private jets, expensive meals and other luxury items.”
Did any of them fly to Epstein’s Super Pedophile Island with the Obama, Clintons, Bidens, or any of them? Let me know when you can paint them with the same disgusting brush as our leading socialists, and then I’ll see if I care.
Until then, every Dem can get off their high horse. It died after the Truman Administration. Dems are disgusting vile people who hate America.
I am not a member of the NRA, but I believe the Second Amendment says we have the right to own guns to protect us from the government and other bad guys. I suppose the NRA is okay, but I don’t need it to protect my guns. If this democrat AG gets rid of the NRA, it is not going to hurt me or change my mind about the need for guns in general.
Sorry but i think you’re wrong about this one. Besides gun safety education, the biggest mission of the NRA is to fight against infringement of the Second Amendment. I firmly believe that if not for the NRA many more anti-gun laws would have been inacted by the gun grabbing liberals. So yes we do need an organization like the NRA to protect our guns.
Let me understand this, she’s actually accusing them of acting like the DNC?
I think it’s the government itself that HATES ANY COMPETITION!
ESPECIALLY any government entity in ny state.
Need to file a lawsuit to dissolve Antifa, BLM. CAIR, the Communist Party and the Demoncratic Party for starters!!
Dress rehearsal for a Biden presidency.
You’ll be gone before the NRA is.
She reminds me of the dog I had when I was a kid.
So UGLY that I had to shave his ‘butt’ and teach him to walk backwards.
The Dog, however was in no way related to any breed of swine, and had a double digit IQ.
Can’t say the same for this ?person?’