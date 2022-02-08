In a new interview, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – the “Love Gov” – said he feels “vindicated” and won’t rule out another run for office in the future.

His comments come six months after his resignation from office over sexual harassment allegations, and after four New York district attorneys publicly announced they would not prosecute the allegations, per The Hill.

“It turns out in a remarkably short period of time that it did become all bogus. 11 became zero,” Cuomo told Bloomberg in a telephone interview on Friday.

“If you do an honest summary, which is what I get from people on the street, I have been vindicated,” he added.

Cuomo said he cannot discuss his political future until he feels a sense of closure regarding New York Attorney General Letitia James’s report. He said he wants to first relitigate the allegations brought against him and the credibility of those who accused him of wrongdoing.

“I’m still focused on communicating what happened here. Because as a precedent, it has to be exposed,” Cuomo said. “Vindication is not the reason to run for office.”

Just before Bloomberg’s interview with Cuomo was published, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to Cuomo, that he and his aides are boosting their effort to reinvigorate his public standing, which includes conversations about his first appearance in public since resigning from office in August.