Most folks probably know about the “Murder Hornets” by now, and for those who don’t, yes, you should be alarmed.

Because they really can murder you.

The Asian giant hornet — also called “Murder Hornets” by researchers — reportedly kill up to 50 people per year in Japan.

They grow to be big, pack a punch in their sting, which can puncture a beekeeper’s suit, and can decimate an entire hive of bees in hours — ripping their heads off and carrying their thorax back to their young.

And they are starting to show up in the United States.

But there’s some good news. Maybe we can turn the table on these “Murder Hornets,” because, according to a story by The New York Times, while they’re lethal, they’re also pretty tasty.

That’s right.

You can eat those suckers.

According to the story, the hornets are enjoyed as tasty treats and even used as ingredients for “invigorating” drinks. They are, reportedly, preserved in jars, pan-fried, or steamed with rice. The large adults can be fried on skewers, according to The Times, and can leave “a warming, tingling sensation when eaten.”

And, move aside worm in a tequila bottle, the hornets are apparently drowned live in liquor over in Japan which, according to the story, prompts them to release their venom into the beverage.

You know, for that extra kick.

So, if you see a “Murder Hornet,” try not to get stung. Maybe, call someone. Maybe, get out the frying pan.

