MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell surprised President Trump — and most of the Rose Garden audience — during a White House coronavirus task force briefing on Monday by calling on Americans to read the Bible during their isolation from the outbreak.

The president had invited his friend, whom he has also tapped to chair Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign in Minnesota, to give an update on his company’s effort to produce 50,000 face masks daily at a converted pillow factory.

But Mr. Lindell concluded with what he called some “off the cuff” remarks.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016 to change the course we were on,” Mr. Lindell said, referring to Mr. Trump’s election. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God.”

He told Americans on live TV, “I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bible and spend time with our families.”

“Our president gave us so much hope just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up,” Mr. Lindell said. “It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in the country praying daily, we will get through this and back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.”

Mr. Trump sounded surprised as he thanked Mr. Lindell.

“I did not know he was going to do that,” the president said. “He’s a friend of mine and I appreciate that.”

