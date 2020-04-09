A California man was arrested this week after police said he assaulted his own mother because she hid a stash of toilet paper from him.

The victim told police she had to hide the bathroom tissue from her son, identified as 26-year-old Adrian Yan, because the man uses too much, authorities said.

The suspect confronted his mother at their Santa Clarita home on Tuesday and the argument suddenly turned physical, the local sheriff’s office told news outlets.

Yan, who reportedly punched the woman, has been charged with battery.

His mother declined medical attention, authorities said.

No other details were released about the incident, but the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted a brief statement about the case on Twitter.

“Family disturbance calls can start out over small things, and then they escalate,” official wrote. “Deputies responded to call where family members were arguing w/ each other because one felt the other one hid toilet paper. It turned into physical confrontation. One got arrested.”

Toilet paper has been the subject of several criminal cases in recent weeks as Americans frantically try to stockpile the product because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Florida man was arrested last month after police said he stole 66 rolls of toilet paper from a Marriott hotel in Orlando. Days earlier, another Florida man was charged with stealing a roll of toilet paper from a parked car near his Clearwater home.

