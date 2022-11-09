U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has defeated Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to hold onto the seat once rated as Senate Republicans’ most vulnerable, NBC, CNN and other major networks projected around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hanging on to a 1-point lead over Barnes, the Oshkosh Republican said around a half-hour before the network race calls that there was no viable path for the Democratic nominee to win.

“The corporate media is refusing to call a race that is over,” he said at the time.

Barnes has not conceded the race, but after several networks called the race his campaign announced a 12 p.m. news conference in Milwaukee.

Read more at Madison.com

——————————-

Thank you Wisconsin! I’m proud to represent you for another 6 years. pic.twitter.com/VnM3368QKC — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) November 9, 2022